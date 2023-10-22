Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Jammu & Kashmir will face Meghalaya in the 86th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 23, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They are the only two teams who have yet to win a game in Group A.

Jammu & Kashmir were bundled out for just 101 runs in their last game against Mumbai while chasing a target of 139 runs. Only three batters managed to reach a double-digit score for them. Abdul Samad remained not out on 38 runs off 30 deliveries.

Meghalaya faced Chhattisgarh in their last game and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Chhattisgarh made 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Akash Choudhary and Anish Charak picked three wickets each for Meghalaya. None of the batters from Meghalaya managed to make more than 20 runs, and Meghalaya lost the game by 66 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Match Details

Match: Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya, Match 86, Group A

Date and Time: October 23, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has shown a preference for bowlers, with pacers having the upper hand in the early stage. However, the team batting first can still post a competitive total and aim to defend it effectively on this surface.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Weather Report

The weather will likely be partly sunny at the start of the match and might become cloudy as the game progresses. The temperature might remain over 30 degrees throughout this game. There is some probability of rain during the second half.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Probable XIs

Jammu & Kashmir

Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria (c). Fazil Rashid (wk), Shubham Pundir, Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Umran Malik

Meghalaya

Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Larry Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Junjun Sangma, Kilco Marak, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanvert Kurkalang, Anish Charak, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr (c), Arien Sangma, Akash Choudhary

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Match Prediction

Both teams are in a similar situation and will be in search of their first victory of the season. Toss might play a crucial role in this game, and the team batting first might have an upper hand here.

Prediction: Jammu & Kashmir to win the match.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website