Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are set to lock horns in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the contest.

Jharkhand, led by Virat Singh, are placed third in the table in Group D with four points and a net run rate of +0.292. They defeated Puducherry by four wickets to start their campaign on an impressive note.

After opting to field first, their bowlers faltered as Puducherry scored 188. But Jharkhand chased down the target with three balls to spare after cameos from their middle-order batters.

Uttarakhand, captained by Akash Madhwal, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the group with four points and a net run rate of -0.677. They beat Maharashtra by 23 runs (VJD Method) in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, Uttarakhand scored 171 in 16.4 overs. Then they restricted Maharashtra to 105 in the rain-curtailed 11-over run-chase.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Puducherry, (Group D), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

Mohali has witnessed plenty of high-scoring matches over the years. Batters should again be able to make hay and make life tough for the bowlers.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Mohali. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius throughout the match.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Probable Xl

Jharkhand

Virat Singh (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Sushant Mishra, Vivek Kumar, Pankaj Kishor Kumar

Uttarakhand

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Akash Madhwal (c), Kunal Chandela, Aditya Tare (wk), Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Akhil Rawat, Himanshu Bisht, Agrim Tiwari, Rajan Kumar

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Prediction

There is not much to separate the two teams. Given all the factors, the team batting second should be able to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

