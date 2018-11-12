T10 Cricket League 2018 Full Squads & Teams

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 1.11K // 12 Nov 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashid Khan is one of the eight icon players in the tournament

The 2018 T10 league is just over a week away and most of the players who are taking part in the competition have already started to sweat it out and get ready for the competition. There are eight teams taking part in the tournament that are split into two groups of four teams each and will play each other in the league stage before facing the teams from the other group in the Playoffs.

The top four teams will again play among themselves in an IPL-style knockout round to determine the finalists who will play each other in the summit clash that will be played on December 2.

All the eight franchises have picked the players from all over the world in the player draft and have their final squads in place. Here's the complete list of players after the drafts

Kerala Kings: Eoin Morgan (Icon Player, Captain, England), Sohail Tanvir (Pakistan), Kieron Pollard (WI), Paul Stirling (Ire), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Chris Gayle (WI), Junaid Khan (Pak), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nep), Tom Curran (Eng), Fabian Allen (WI), Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Imran Nazir (Pak), Benny Howell (Eng).

Maratha Arabians: Rashid Khan (Icon Player, Afg), Kamran Akmal (Pak), Alex Hales (Eng), Dwayne Bravo (WI), James Faulkner (Aus), Lasith Malinga (SL), Liam Livingstone (Eng), James Vince (Eng), Brendan Taylor (Zim), Adam Lyth (Eng), Roelof van der Merwe (Ned), Najibullah Zadran (Afg), Richard Gleeson (Eng).

Pakhtoons: Shahid Afridi (Icon Player, Pak), Mohammad Irfan (Pak), Liam Dawson (Eng), Colin Ingram (SA), David Willey (Eng), Colin Munro (NZ), Andre Fletcher (WI), Sohail Khan (Pak), Sharafuddin Ashraf (Afg), Chadwick Walton (WI), Shapoor Zadran (Afg), Gulbadin Naib (Afg), Cameron Delport (SA).

Punjabi Legends: Shoaib Malik (Icon Player, Pak), Chris Jordan (Eng), Luke Ronchi (NZ), Liam Plunkett (Eng), Evin Lewis (WI), Mohammad Sami (Pak), Zahir Khan (Afg), Umar Akmal (Pak), Mitchell McClenaghan (NZ), Tom Moores (Eng), Anwar Ali (Pak), Jade Dernbach (Eng), Hasan Khan (Pak).

Karachians: Shane Watson (Icon Player), Anton Devcich (NZ), Ben Laughlin (Aus), Jofra Archer (Eng), Colin de Grandhomme (NZ), Ben Cutting (Aus), Mohammad Nawaz (Pak), Dawid Malan (Eng), Fawad Ahmed (Aus), Isuru Udana (SL), Joe Clarke (Eng), Samiullah Shenwari (Afg), Mohammad Irfan (Pak).

Rajputs: Brendon McCullum (Icon Player), Chris Lynn (Aus), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Mohammad Shahzad (Afg), Mohammad Hafeez (Pak), Tymal Mills (Eng), Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Rahat Ali (Pak), Samit Patel (Eng), Qais Ahmad (Afg), Ben Dunk (Aus), Shan Masood (Pak), Peter Trego (Eng).

Northern Warriors: Darren Sammy (Icon Player, WI), Wahab Riaz (Pak), Nicolas Pooran (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Dwayne Smith (WI), Ravi Bopara (Eng), Rovman Powell (WI), Harry Gurney (Eng), Chris Green (Aus), Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons (WI), Khary Pierre (WI), Kennar Lewis (WI).

Bengal Tigers: Sunil Narine (Icon Player, WI), Jason Roy (Eng), Asif Ali (Pak), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg), Sam Billings (Eng), Morne Morkel (SA), Aamer Yamin (Pak), Mohammad Nabi (Afg), Kusal Perera (SL), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Kevon Cooper (WI), Rayad Emrit (WI), Ali Khan (US).