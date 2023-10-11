Tanzania Women's Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Tanzania Cricket Association is all set to host the inaugural edition of Tanzania Women’s Premier League 2023, starting on October 14, Saturday.

A total of 22 matches will take place in the competition in the country’s largest city and financial hub, Dar es Salaam at Leader's Club Ground.

Mount Meeru Queens, Usambara Queens, Ngorongoro Queens, and Kilimanjaro Queens are the four participating teams in the inaugural campaign.

Each team will play a total of nine games in the league phase with the grand finale scheduled to take place on November 5, Sunday.

Tanzania Cricket Association’s main vision in conducting this campaign is to qualify for the top level of the game and to develop the spirit and passion for the game of cricket within Tanzania communities.

This tournament provides an ideal platform for budding cricketers to excel and secure a spot in the national team in near future.

Tanzania Women's Premier League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 14, Mount Meeru Queens vs Usambara Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - October 14, Ngorongoro Queens vs Kilimanjaro Queens, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - October 15, Ngorongoro Queens vs Usambara Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 4 - October 15, Mount Meeru Queens vs Kilimanjaro Queens, 4:00 PM

Match 5 - October 16, Mount Meeru Queens vs Ngorongoro Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 6 - October 17, Kilimanjaro Queens vs Usambara Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 7 - October 18, Mount Meeru Queens vs Ngorongoro Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 8 - October 19, Kilimanjaro Queens vs Usambara Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 9 - October 20, Ngorongoro Queens vs Usambara Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 10 - October 21, Ngorongoro Queens vs Kilimanjaro Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 11 - October 21, Mount Meeru Queens vs Usambara Queens, 4:00 PM

Match 12 - October 22, Mount Meeru Queens vs Kilimanjaro Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 13 - October 22, Ngorongoro Queens vs Usambara Queens, 4:00 PM

Match 14 - October 25, Mount Meeru Queens vs Ngorongoro Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 15 - October 27, Mount Meeru Queens vs Kilimanjaro Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 16 - October 29, Kilimanjaro Queens vs Usambara Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 17 - October 31, Ngorongoro Queens vs Kilimanjaro Queens, 12:00 PM

Match 18 - November 1, Mount Meeru Queens vs Usambara Queens, 12:00 PM

Qualifier 1 - November 2, 12:00 PM

Eliminator - November 3, 12:00 PM

Qualifier 2 - November 4, 12:00 PM

Final - November 5, 12:00 PM

Tanzania Women's Premier League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Tanzania Women's Premier League 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no broadcast on TV for fans in India.

Tanzania Women's Premier League 2023: Full Squads

Mount Meeru Queens:

Gertrude Mushi, Lightness Eladius, Mwapwani Mohamedi, Zakia Ally, Aisha Mohamed, Asha Lugali, Bihuda Salum, Farida Amiry, Fatuma Kibasu, Malizia Kibwana, Gift Omary, Mwamvita Mwasiga, Sophia Jerome, Zena Hassan

Usambara Queens:

Catherine Kibuge, Doto Salum, Easter Frank, Hudaa Omary, Lucy Ramond, Neema Pius, Nice George, Mwanaid Amani, Saum Borakambi, Sheila Shamte, Zulfa Hussein, Hadija Juma, Happy George, Magret Patrod

Ngorongoro Queens:

Joan Jackson, Lonsina Separatus, Maimuna Fikiri, Maua Alfan, Mwanaidi Ammy, Shufa Hamza, Dorice Helmet, Monica Pascal, Tabu Omary, Mwajuma Matheo, Remmy Mkina, Maratha Ekalist, Mwajabu Salum, Mwanamvua Ushanga

Kilimanjaro Queens:

Donisia Helmet, Saum Mtae, Shania Fikiri, Halima Ramadhani, Mariam Hussein, Nasra Mohamedi, Perice Kamunya, Winfrida Kevin, Saumu Hussein, Zuhura Masoud, Adolfina Jeremia, Florida Peter, Maisara Musa Shemu, Sharifa Rashidi