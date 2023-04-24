Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The T20I series between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women begins on April 25. The two sides faced off in a three-match ODI series, where a solid performance from Thailand helped them clean-sweep the series. Zimbabwe will hope that a change in format results in a change of fortunes.

The first T20I of the four-match series will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday. Thailand will be high in confidence after the ODI series win and will look to continue their momentum. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, need to forget the loss and bounce back to grab their first win on the tour.

The third ODI was a one-sided affair, where the hosts completed a comprehensive win to whitewash Zimbabwe, who got bundled out for 112 in 38.5 overs, with Loreen Tshuma top-scoring with 32*. Nattaya Boochatham and Thipatcha Putthawong picked up three wickets apiece for Thailand. In response, Naruemol Chaiwai remained unbeaten on 52 to guide her team across the line in the 28th over.

The action now shifts to the shortest format, and all eyes will be on Zimbabwe to see how they go about their business. They will have to fire in unison to challenge Thailand. Both sides will look to start the series on a winning note.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details

Match: Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I, Zimbabwe Women tour of Thailand 2023

Date and Time: April 25, 2023, Tuesday; 07:30 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface, so batters will have to be patient. Spinners are expected to play a key role.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to be range between 28 and 37 degrees. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Naruemol Chaiwai will continue to lead Thailand in the series.

Probable XI

Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattakan Chantam, Banthida Leephatthana (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Onnicha Kamchomphu

Zimbabwe

Mary-Anne Musonda will hope that her side fires in unison in the T20I series.

Probable XI

Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Francisca Chipare, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Pellagia Mujaji

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

Thailand were brilliant, whitewashing Zimbabwe in the ODI series. They will look to repeat that performance in the T20I series, while the visitors will hope to turn the tables around.

Thailand look strong on paper, so expect them to take an early lead in the T20I series.

Prediction: Thailand to win

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

