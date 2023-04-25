Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the four-match T20I series between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on April 26. The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok will continue to host the games in this series.
Zimbabwe Women registered their first win of the tour in the first T20I. Batting first, Sharne Mayers played a well-composed knock of 71* to take her side to 143 at the end of their 20 overs. The hosts picked up four wickets in total.
In reply, Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with 29 at the top of the order. But the other batters failed to contribute as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 119/9 to lose the game by 24 runs. Audrey Mazvishaya starred with the ball for Zimbabwe Women, finishing with figures of 4/27 in her four overs. Kelis Ndlovu and Precious Marange also chipped in with a couple of wickets each as they completed a dominant performance to go 1-0 up in the series.
Thailand Women won the ODI series by a 3-0 margin but failed to carry forward the winning momentum in the T20I series. They will now have to fire in unison to level the series. Zimbabwe Women will be high in confidence and will look to repeat their performance in the second T20I on Wednesday.
Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:
Match: Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe Women tour of Thailand 2023
Date and Time: April 26, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 AM IST
Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report
The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient early in their innings as the seamers may get some lateral movement off the surface. Run-scoring becomes easier once the batters get their eye in.
Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast
Heavy rain is predicted in Bangkok on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius.
Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs
Thailand Women
Expect Sornnarin Tippoch to come into the side in place of Banthida Leephatthana for the second T20I.
Probable XI
Nattakan Chantam, Thipatcha Putthawong, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu
Zimbabwe Women
Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.
Probable XI
Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Ashley Ndiraya, Audrey Mazvishaya, Josephine Nkomo, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction
Zimbabwe Women were brilliant in the first T20I and won it convincingly to take an early lead in the series. Thailand Women will have to bring their A-game to level the series on Wednesday against the spirited Zimbabwe Women.
Thailand Women have a good balance to their side and can be expected to bounce back in the series.
Prediction: Thailand Women to win this contest.
Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: Fancode
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.
Poll : Thipatcha Putthawong to pick up two or more wickets?
Yes
No
0 votes