Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the four-match T20I series between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on April 26. The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok will continue to host the games in this series.

Zimbabwe Women registered their first win of the tour in the first T20I. Batting first, Sharne Mayers played a well-composed knock of 71* to take her side to 143 at the end of their 20 overs. The hosts picked up four wickets in total.

In reply, Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with 29 at the top of the order. But the other batters failed to contribute as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 119/9 to lose the game by 24 runs. Audrey Mazvishaya starred with the ball for Zimbabwe Women, finishing with figures of 4/27 in her four overs. Kelis Ndlovu and Precious Marange also chipped in with a couple of wickets each as they completed a dominant performance to go 1-0 up in the series.

Thailand Women won the ODI series by a 3-0 margin but failed to carry forward the winning momentum in the T20I series. They will now have to fire in unison to level the series. Zimbabwe Women will be high in confidence and will look to repeat their performance in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

Match: Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe Women tour of Thailand 2023

Date and Time: April 26, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient early in their innings as the seamers may get some lateral movement off the surface. Run-scoring becomes easier once the batters get their eye in.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Bangkok on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Expect Sornnarin Tippoch to come into the side in place of Banthida Leephatthana for the second T20I.

Probable XI

Nattakan Chantam, Thipatcha Putthawong, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu

Zimbabwe Women

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Ashley Ndiraya, Audrey Mazvishaya, Josephine Nkomo, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

Zimbabwe Women were brilliant in the first T20I and won it convincingly to take an early lead in the series. Thailand Women will have to bring their A-game to level the series on Wednesday against the spirited Zimbabwe Women.

Thailand Women have a good balance to their side and can be expected to bounce back in the series.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this contest.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Thipatcha Putthawong to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes