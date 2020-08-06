'The virus should not be used to create sensationalism': Brian Lara dismisses reports of contracting COVID-19

West Indies legend Brian Lara on Tuesday took to social media to dismiss rumours claiming that he has contracted COVID-19.

Brian Lara confirmed that he underwent a COVID-19 test but the reports returned negative. The batting genius requested people to refrain from spreading false information on social media. He said in an Instagram post:

“Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, but it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the COVID situation.”

Brian Lara added that the false information has not bothered him much, but a pandemic shouldn’t be used as an opportunity for sensational news that is unverified.

“While you haven’t personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle.

Brian Lara concluded:

"This virus isn’t something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable Covid19 is going nowhere in the near future.”

Brian Lara – a batting genius

Brian Lara announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007 after scoring 22,358 runs and 53 centuries for West Indies. His knock of 400 runs against England in 2004 still remains the highest individual score in Test cricket. He also has the highest individual score in first-class cricket - 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

The 51-year-old played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He scored 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game and 10,405 runs in ODIs.