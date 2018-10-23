Sandeep Lamichanne signs for Big Bash League

Bimarsh Adhikari 23 Oct 2018, 15:02 IST

The brilliant, talented and popular legspinner from the land of Himalayas, Nepal, is now all set to make an appearance in one of the grandest T20 leagues in the world, the Big Bash League. After getting involved in some of the best T20 leagues in the world, including IPL and CPL, Sandeep Lamichanne is now going to play for Melbourne Stars.

However, Lamichanne won't be available throughout the league as he'll leave to play the complete season of the Bangladesh Premier League, on 5 January 2019. Post that, Lamichanne will rejoin the Stars squad to play the remaining games.

After making history by becoming the first Nepalese cricketer to participate in the Indian Premier League, Lamichanne got hold of the much-needed exposure. Mentored by former WC winning captain Michael Clarke, Lamichanne is also the only associate cricketer to feature in the BBL.

Lamichanne was contracted by Sylhet Sixers for the upcoming edition of BPL, thanks to their coach Waqar Younis who closely monitored the 18-year-old.

"I am always for youngsters and good legspinners are a great wicket-taking option. When I saw Sandeep in early 2017 I knew I wanted to give him a chance. We even called him for Sylhet Sixers in BPL 2017. However, he could not come because of his national duty. He is quite special and unique. He has skills, grit, determination and a hunger to make a difference. This makes him a complete package," Waqar said, as per reports.

Excited to be announced as the player of @StarsBBL in this edition of @BBL. Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. Will always try to give my best. Thanks to @TalhaAisham @CricketRaman ! Lots of love to everyone. God bless all ! @MClarke23 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AotvWNbVEp — Sandeep Lamichhane (@IamSandeep25) October 23, 2018

Lamichanne is, without a doubt, the most important asset to Nepalese cricket, as he has been picking up wickets continuously in the matches he plays. Now, Lamichanne has emerged as one of the most loved Nepalese cricketers in the world.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is all set to join his teammate Rashid Khan in the BBL, as he was signed by Brisbane Heat last week.

Lamichanne confirmed his contract with a tweet, where he thanked his fans, well-wishers and support staffs.