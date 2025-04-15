Theruvath Memoirs All India Cricket Tournament 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Theruvath Memoirs All India Cricket Tournament 2025 is set to take place from April 16 to 27. All 21 games will be played at the KCA Cricket Stadium in Kasaragod.

A total of 22 teams are participating in the tournament. Namely, they are Hoppers Cricket Club Thalassery, Sussex Calicut, Ithal WCC Thrissur, Loongs Cricket Academy, Sporting Chattanchal, Seagulls Cricket Club Dharmadam, Muthoot Microfin, Prathibha CC, Supreme Cricket Club Calicut, BK 55 Tellichery, Tripunithara CC and Travancore Cricketing Union.

The other teams are City Central League, AGORC, Seicom Cricket Club, Income Tax Tamilnadu & Pondicherry, Vijaya Cricket Club and Danger Boys Cricket Club Kallakurich.

The competition will follow a knockout format, with a win helping the sides to progress to the next stages. The semi-final will be played on April 26, followed by final on April 27.

On that note, let's check out the schedule and live-streaming details of the tournament.

Theruvath Memoirs All India Cricket Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, April 16

Match 1 - Hoppers Cricket Club Thalassery vs Sussex Calicut, 9:30 AM

Match 2 - Ithal WCC Thrissur vs Loongs Cricket Academy, 2:30 PM

Thursday, April 17

Match 3 - Sporting Chattanchal vs Seagulls Cricket Club Dharmadam, 9:30 AM

Match 4 - Muthoot Microfin vs Prathibha CC, 9:00 AM

Friday, April 18

Match 5 – Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2, 9:00 AM

Match 6 – Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4, 2:00 PM

Saturday, April 19

Match 7 - Supreme Cricket Club Calicut vs BK 55 Tellichery, 9:30 AM

Match 8 – Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6, 2:00 PM

Sunday, April 20

Match 9 - Orion Arvin Calicut vs Brothers Kannur, 9:30 AM

Match 10 - SKM Cricket Club vs Classic CC Trivandrum, 2:00 PM

Monday, April 21

Match 11 - Winner of Match 9 vs Winner of Match 10, 9:00 AM

Match 12 - Tripunithara CC vs Travancore Cricketing Union

Tuesday, April 22

Match 13 – Winner of Match 7 vs Winner of Match 11, 9:00 AM

Match 14 - City Central League vs AGORC, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, April 23

Match 15 – Winner of Match 11 vs Winner of Match 14, 2:00 PM

Thursday, April 24

Match 16 - Seicom Cricket Club vs Income Tax Tamilnadu & Pondicherry, 9:30 AM

Match 17 - Vijaya Cricket Club vs Danger Boys Cricket Club Kallakurich, 2:00 PM

Friday, April 25

Match 18 – Winner of Match 16 vs Winner of Match 17, 9:00 AM

Saturday, April 26

Match 19 – Winner of Match 8 vs Winner of Match 13, 9:30 AM

Match 20 – Winner of Match 15 vs Winner of Match 18, 2:00 PM

Sunday, April 27

Match 21 – Winner of Match 19 vs Winner of Match 20, 1:00 PM

Theruvath Memoirs All India Cricket Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be live-streamed on the SportVot app and website in India. Fans interested in catching the action can buy a pass on their platform.

