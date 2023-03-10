THT vs KLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 21

The 21st match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Thane Tigers (THT) lock horns with Kalyan Tuskers (KLT) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Friday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the THT vs KLT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kalyan Tuskers have won three of their last five matches of the tournament. The Thane Tigers, on the other hand, have won all of their last five matches.

Kalyan Tuskers will give it their all to win the match, but the Thane Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

THT vs KLT Match Details

The 21st match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 10 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THT vs KLT, Match 21

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Mira Bhayandar Lions and Sanpada Scorpions, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

THT vs KLT Form Guide

THT - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

KLT - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

THT vs KLT Probable Playing XI

THT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bins Neyyoth (wk), Pratham More, Vicky Patil, Akhil Herwadkar, Sahl Gode, Saurabh Ghatvisave, Apoorva Gite, Siddhesh Jadhav, Tanish Patkar, Bhavin Darji, and Aurojyoti Biswal.

KLT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Arman Shaikh (wk), Rupesh Khadgi, Japjeeth Randhawa, Rajendra Kajale, Varun Thakkar, Salman Ahmed, Anjdeep Lad, Aayush Singh Thakur, Mohammed Dakhani, Siddhant Gadhave, and Aryan Sinha.

THT vs KLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shaikh

A Shaikh is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Neyyoth is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Valsangkar

P Valsangkar and J Randhawa are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Ahmed played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Sharma

A Dhumal and R Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Dhatrak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Markali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dakway and H Buchade. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

THT vs KLT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Dhumal

A Dhumal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 326 points in the last four matches.

P Valsangkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Valsangkar as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 314 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for THT vs KLT, Match 21

J Randhawa

P Valsangkar

A Dhumal

H Buchade

S Ahmed

Thane Tigers vs Kalyan Tuskers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thane Tigers vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Shaikh

Batters: J Randhawa, S Ahmed, P Valsangkar, S Gode, S Anant

All-rounders: R Sharma, A Dhumal

Bowlers: S Markali, H Buchade, Y Singh

Thane Tigers vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Shaikh

Batters: J Randhawa, S Ahmed, P Valsangkar, S Gode

All-rounders: R Sharma, A Dhumal

Bowlers: S Markali, H Buchade, Y Singh, A Mishra

