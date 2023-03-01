THT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 4

The fourth match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Thane Tigers (THT) squaring off against the Mira Bhayandar Lions (MBL) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday, March 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the THT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The Thane Tigers have various in-form players and are among the top contenders for this year's Navi Mumbai championship.

The Mira Bhayandar Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Thane Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

THT vs MBL Match Details

The fourth match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 1 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THT vs MBL, Match 4

Date and Time: March 1, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

THT vs MBL Form Guide

THT - Will be playing their first match

MBL - Will be playing their first match

THT vs MBL Probable Playing XI

THT Playing XI

No injury updates

B.Neyyoth (wk), S.Chavan, P.Valsangkar, S.Anant Gharat, A.Yadav-I, T.Kotian, D.Chavan, A.Sawant, T.Patkarn, S.Markali

MBL Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Shekhar (wk), M.Saif, V.Chavan, S.Jain, A.Patel, R.More, P.Chandan, J.Ansari, A.Mishra, P.Patil, Y.Shaikh

THT vs MBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shekhar

S Shekhar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Neyyoth is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Chavan

V Chavan and S Chavan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Valsangkar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R More

T Kotian and R More are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Chavan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Markali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Parkar and S Markali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mishra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

THT vs MBL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chavan

S Chavan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

R More

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R More the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for Thane Tigers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions, Match 4

D Chavan

S Chavan

V Chavan

P Valsangkar

R More

Thane Tigers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thane Tigers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shekhar, B Neyyoth

Batters: S Chavan, V Chavan, P Valsangkar

All-rounders: R More, T Kotian, D Chavan

Bowlers: T Parkar, S Markali, A Mishra

Thane Tigers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shekhar

Batters: S Chavan, V Chavan, P Valsangkar

All-rounders: R More, T Kotian, D Chavan, P Chandan

Bowlers: T Parkar, S Markali, A Mishra

