TNPL 2023, Match 13, Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 13th match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) will be played between the Nellai Royal Kings and Salem Spartans on Thursday, June 22. The NPR College Cricket Ground in Dindigul will host this match, which is set to begin at 7:15 pm IST.

The Nellai Royal Kings faced their first defeat on Monday against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, which saw them to slip to fourth in the TNPL 2023 standings. They have won two of their three matches so far while maintaining a net run-rate (NRR) of 0.648.

The Royal Kings will want to get back on track after their last defeat and rediscover the formula that helped them win their first two games.

The Salem Spartans, meanwhile, have only played two games and managed to win once. However, their NRR is still in shambles at -0.183 after their 52-run defeat in their TNPL 2023 opener against Chepauk Super Gillies.

As we gear up for the cracking contest, here's everything that you need to know about the upcoming match.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Match Details

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans, Match 13, TNPL 2023.

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday; 7:15 pm IST.

Venue: NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Pitch Report

The NPR College Cricket ground has seen a variety scores in the TNPL over the years. The track is thus expected to be balanced and both sides will get ample opportunities to have a go at each other.

If the batters get off to a good start then we may be in for a massive runfest. Likewise, if the bowlers hit the ground running then we may be in for a low-scoring thriller. A myriad of possibilities can play out on this pitch.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Weather Report

Heavy rains and thundershowers await us on the match day as predicted rainfall is up to 90%. The weather is expected to remain overcast throughout the day with temperatures varying between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Probable Xl

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable Xl

Sri Neranjan, Arun Karthik (c), Guruswamy Ajitesh, Rithik Easwaran, Sonu Yadav, SJ Arun Kumar, R Mithun, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Mohan Prasath.

Salem Spartans

Probable Xl

Amit Sathvik, Akash Sumra, Maan Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, Mokit Hariharan, S Abishiek, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Ganesh Moorthi, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c).

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Prediction

Very little separates the two as both sides find themselves pretty much neck-and neck-in the TNPL 2023 points table.

The Nellai Royal Kings have played one game more in this season and have two wins compared to the Salem Spartans' one. Despite the Royal Kings’ defeat in the last game, we expect them to make a comeback and knock over the Spartans on Thursday.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

