To get picked, you have to perform: Coulter-Nile

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 21 Mar 2019, 15:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indore: Australian cricketer Nathan Coulter-Nile in action during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sept 24, 2017. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Dubai, March 21 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has said that in order to get picked for the World Cup squad, one has to perform rather than worrying about the selection.

Coulter-Nile will have a chance to do that when the first of the five one-day internationals against Pakistan begins in Sharjah on Friday, according to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) website.

"The World Cup is always going to be spoken about. It's around the corner and people are vying for selection. Practically speaking, to get picked, you have to perform. So that's the easy way to do -- go out and perform. You don't need to worry about getting picked if you're taking wickets," Coulter-Nile said on Wednesday.

Coulter-Nile has impressed since returning to the Australian set-up for the trip to India.

The 31-year-old also stressed that there was no rivalry between the fast bowlers in the team. "Everyone's performing, that's why we're winning. But even when someone has a bad day, they're really supportive of the other blokes who have had a good day," he said.

"It's fantastic to see. I don't think it's a conscious effort that anyone makes. It's like good mates supporting each other. I don't think anybody goes out there thinking, ‘I'm not going to worry about selection'. It's just the way everyone is, they're all just good people," he added.