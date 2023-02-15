TO vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) squaring off against the Northern Strikers (NS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TO vs NS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Thunderstorm Outlanders have won only one of their last four matches. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last four games.

Thunderstorm Outlanders will give it their all to win the match, but the Northern Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TO vs NS Match Details

The 10th match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 15 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TO vs NS, Match 10

Date and Time: 15th February 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Hitters and UKM-KPT, where a total of 292 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

Form Guide

Thunderstorm Outlanders - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

Northern Strikers - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

TO vs NS Probable Playing XI

Thunderstorm Outlanders Playing XI

No injury updates

Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin ©, Arslan Shabir, Usman Hashmi (wk), Muhammad Irfan Rana, Subhani Shaik, Hassan Masood, Dilawar Abbas, Daniyal Hashmi, Vignesh Vishwanath

Northern Strikers Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Amir Azim ©, Wan Muhammad (wk), Vijay Unni, Amir Khan, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afiq, Ibrahim Zahid, Muhammad Nur Rahim, Rizwan Haider, Virandeep Singh

TO vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Singh

V Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Muhammad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Irfan

M Amir and M Irfan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Gulraiz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shabir

A Jamaluddin and A Shabir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shadman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan Malik and V Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Haider is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TO vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 184 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 66 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TO vs NS, Match 10

V Singh

R Khan Malik

V Unni

M Amir

A Shabir

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, M Irfan

All-rounders: A Shabir, A Jamaluddin, D Hashmi, S Shadman

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan Malik, V Unni, P Pawar

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, M Irfan, M Gulraiz

All-rounders: A Shabir, A Jamaluddin, D Hashmi, S Shadman

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan Malik, V Unni

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes