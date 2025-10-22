Top 5 highest individual scores at No. 11 in Test history ft. Kagiso Rabada

South Africa’s premier pacer Kagiso Rabada frustrated Pakistan with the bat, registering his maiden fifty on Day 3 (Wednesday, October 22) of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series. The game is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Opting to bat first, the hosts finished their innings at 333 in 113.4 overs. In response, Tristan Stubbs (76) and Tony de Zorzi (55) scored fifties for South Africa. Later, Senuran Muthusamy held one end steady, but wickets fell at the other end, leaving the Proteas at 306/9.

Kagiso Rabada came in at No. 11 and raced to his fifty off just 38 balls. He went on to score 71 off 61 balls, hitting four fours and as many sixes, while Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 89, as South Africa reached 404 in their first innings.

As Rabada starred with the bat, here is a look at the top five individual scores at No. 11 in Test history.

Top 5 highest individual scores at No. 11 in Test history

#5 Kagiso Rabada (71 runs)

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada blasted his way to 71 off just 61 balls, hitting four fours and as many sixes in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan, earning him the No. 5 spot on the list of highest scores by a No. 11 batter.

Before this innings, the 30-year-old had never scored a half-century in Test cricket, with his previous best being 47 against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in 2022.

#4 Zaheer Khan (75 runs)

Fourth on the list is former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan. The left-arm quick achieved the feat during India’s first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2004, part of the two-match series. After being put in to bat, the hosts were bundled out for 184 in their first innings.

In reply, Sachin Tendulkar was exceptional for India, remaining unbeaten on 248, while Zaheer impressed with the bat as well, scoring 75 off 115 balls with 10 fours and two sixes from the No. 11 position as India amassed 526.

Bangladesh once again faltered in their second innings, bowled out for 202, as India won the match by an innings and 140 runs.

#3 James Anderson (81 runs)

Trent Bridge in Nottingham hosted the first Test between England and India of the five-match series in 2014. Opting to bat first, India posted 457 in their first innings, with Murali Vijay leading the charge with 146 off 361 balls.

In reply, Joe Root held one end firm, but England kept losing wickets at regular intervals, finding themselves at 298/9. James Anderson then walked in at No. 11 and, together with Root, added a remarkable 198-run partnership for the final wicket. Root remained unbeaten on 154, while Anderson scored 81 off 130 balls, striking 17 fours as England reached 496.

In the second innings, India declared at 391/9, and the match eventually ended in a draw.

#2 Tino Best (95 runs)

Former West Indies seamer Tino Best takes the second spot on the list. During the third Test of the three-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England won the toss and opted to bowl first after the opening two days were washed out due to rain.

For the West Indies, Denesh Ramdin starred with an unbeaten 107 off 183 balls. He was well supported by Tino Best, who came in at No. 11 and narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 95 off 112 balls with 14 fours and a six as the visitors posted 426.

In response, England reached 221/5 in their first innings before the match ended in a rain-affected draw.

#1 Ashton Agar (98 runs)

Trent Bridge hosted the opening Test of the 2013 Ashes between England and Australia. Opting to bat first, England had a disappointing outing, getting bowled out for 215. In response, Australia were in deep trouble at 117/9 when debutant Ashton Agar walked in at No. 11 to join Phillip Hughes at the crease.

The left-arm spinner played a sensational knock on debut, falling just short of a century with 98 off 101 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes. Hughes remained unbeaten on 81 as the visitors posted 280 in their first innings.

England then made 375 in their second innings, setting a target of 311 runs. In the final innings, James Anderson starred for England with a five-wicket haul as Australia were bowled out for 296, losing the match by 14 runs.

