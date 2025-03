Trinidad T20 Festival 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Trinidad T20 Festival 2025 is set to take place from March 7 to March 23, 2025, at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Central Sports Club, the defending champions of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024, won the title by successfully chasing 220 runs set by PowerGen SC, with just one ball to spare. Kjorn Ottley delivered a standout performance and was awarded Player of the Match in the final.

The 10 teams are scheduled to play 23 matches. They are divided into two Groups, A and B. Group A includes Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, Central Sports Club, Yorkshire Cricket Club, Prisons SC, and QPCC I, while Group B includes Preysal CC, Powergen Penal SC, Profilbau Victoria United SC, Merryboys SC, and Clarke Road United.

Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Andre Fletcher, and Kyle Mayers are some of the big names in the T20 league.

The upcoming competition will begin with 20 group-stage matches, after which the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-final winners will face off in the grand finale on March 23, 2025.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Trinidad T20 Festival 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, March 7

Match 1 - Central Sports Club vs Yorkshire Cricket Club - 12:00 AM

Match 2 - Preysal CC vs QPCC I - 04:00 AM

Saturday, March 8

Match 3 - Powergen Penal SC vs Prisons SC - 12:00 AM

Match 4 - Profilbau Victoria United SC vs Clarke Road United - 04:00 AM

Sunday, March 9

Match 5 - Yorkshire Cricket Club vs Preysal SC - 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Central Sports Club vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots - 04:00 AM

Match 7 - Profilbau Victoria United SC vs Prisons SC - 11:30 PM

Monday, March 10

Match 8 - Powergen Penal SC vs Merryboys SC - 04:00 AM

Thursday, March 13

Match 9 - Preysal SC vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots - 12:00 AM

Match 10 - Yorkshire Cricket Club vs QPCC I - 04:00 AM

Friday, March 14

Match 11 - Profilbau Victoria United SC vs Merryboys SC - 12:00 AM

Match 12 - Prisons SC vs Clarke Road United - 04:00 AM

Saturday, March 15

Match 13 - QPCC I vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots - 12:00 AM

Match 14 - Preysal SC vs Central Sports Club - 04:00 AM

Sunday, March 16

Match 15 - Clarke Road United vs Merryboys SC - 12:00 AM

Match 16 - Profilbau Victoria United SC vs Powergen Penal SC - 04:00 AM

Monday, March 17

Match 17 - QPCC I vs Central Sports Club - 12:00 AM

Match 18 - Bess Motors Marchin Patriots vs Yorkshire Cricket Club - 04:00 AM

Thursday, March 20

Match 19 - Clarke Road United vs Powergen Penal Club - 12:00 AM

Match 18 - Merryboys SC vs Prisons SC - 04:00 AM

Saturday, March 22

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC - 12:00 AM

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC - 03:30 AM

Sunday, March 23

Final - TBC vs TBC - 04:00 AM

Trinidad T20 Festival 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can access the Trinidad T20 Festival 2025 live streaming on the FanCode App & Website.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2025: Full Squads

Profilbau Victoria United SC

Marcelle Jones, Nitish Kumar, Suraj Seepaul, Aaron Nanan, Akshaya Persaud, Farrel Jugmohan, Riyaad Mohammed, Vishal Roopnarine, Eton Bhal (Wk), Narad Kissoondath (Wk), Avinash Mahabirsingh, Duane Charles, Jordan Samkaran, Jovan Ali, and Leron Lezama.

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots

Danny Ramjit Singh, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Giovonte Depeiza, Kadeem Alleyne, Luke Ali, Rajeev Ramnath, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Teshawon Castro, Adrian Ali (Wk), Crystian Thurton (Wk), Fareez Ali, Kashtri Singh, Kiedel Glasgow, and Ricky Jaipaul.

Central Sports Club

Jesse Bootan, Kamil Pooran, Keagan Simmons, Kjorn Ottley, Lendl Simmons, Jabari Mills, Marlon Richards, Roshon Primus, Aaron Alfred (Wk), Jeremiah Cruickshank (Wk), Leonardo Julien (Wk), Amari Goodridge, Derone Davis, Imran Khan, Josh Telemaque, Mikkel Govia, and Sameer Ali.

Preysal SC

Adrian Cooper, Aneal Rooplal, Denzil Antoine, Lemuel Matthews, Lyndell Nelson, Matthew Patrick, Nathaniel McDavid, Ronillster Perreira, Sachin Seecharan, Takim Lowe, Aaron Bankay (Wk), Camillo Carimbocas, Jason Batson, Justin Gangoo, Rajesh Maharaj, and Ronaldo Forester.

QPCC I

Darren Bravo, Dexter Sween, Isaiah Rajah, Jordan Warner, Tion Webster, Joshua Davis, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Sion Hackett, Sunil Narine, Amir Jangoo (Wk), Andre Fletcher (Wk), Brandon Maharaj (Wk), Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Ramdoo (Wk), Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Jayden Seales, Namir Suepaul, Philton Williams, Terrance Hinds, and Yannic Cariah.

Yorkshire Cricket Club

Akeel Mohammed, Brian Christmas, Devon Lord, Ethan Gibson, Mario Belcon, Ziggy Levy, Aadian Racha, Adrian Mohammed, Qwinci Babel, Reaz St Clair, Stephen Shaddick, Samuel Felix (Wk), Trevon James (Wk), Chris Pattia, Devon Boyce, and Naiel Mohammed.

Clarke Road United

Anderson Mahase, Kerwyn Sirju, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Shatrughan Rambaran, Yannick Ottley, Antonio Gomez (Wk), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Tariq Mohammed (Wk), Ahkeel Mollon, Clevon Kalawan, Mark Deyal, Shiva Sankar, Vikash Mohan, and Vishal Maharaj.

Merryboys SC

Abdul Raheem, Clidell Gorin, Marlon Barclay, Rakesh Seecharan, Rondel Ramlogan, Andrew Rambaran, Jacen Agard, Justin Manick, Raed Ali Khan, Saurav Worrell, Gerard Chin (Wk), Kevin Ramasray (Wk), Saharsh Shwethan (Wk), Daniel Osouna, Giovanni Letren, and Ryan Bandoo.

Powergen Penal SC

Akeil Cooper, Cephas Cooper, Dejourn Charles, Ewart Nicholson, Mbeki Joseph, Navin Bidaisee, Videsh Sookhai, Jason Mohammed, Joshua James, Scyon Charles, Daniel Williams (Wk), Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Nicholas Ali, Roberto Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Samuel Roopnarine, Shaaron Lewis, and Uthman Muhammad.

Prisons SC

Marcus Chuniesingh, Ricardo Sam, Vikash Rampersad, Zackery Ragoonath, Bryan Boodram, Javed Boodram, Kareem Hamilton, Ramesh Brijlal, Sidel Diaz, Rickson Maniram (Wk), Amit Sankar, Jerve Cummings, Jonathan Singh, Keron Kanhai, Kristoff Lewis, and Stepphan McPherson.

