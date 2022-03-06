UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Match 3, India Legends vs Bollywood Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Legends will lock horns with the Bollywood Kings in Match 3 of the Friendship Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 6.

Both teams lost in their respective tournament openers. India Legends were handed a 73 run-defeat by World Legends 11, while Bollywood Kings were beaten by 43 runs by Pakistan Legends.

Imtiyaz Ahmed was the top wicket-taker for India Legends, claiming figures of 2-20 in his quota of two overs. Jai Prakash Yadav was their top scorer, scoring a 13-ball 22.

Sidhant Mule was the star with the ball in hand for Bollywood Legends, claiming figures of 2-18 in his quota of two overs. Mudasir Bhat was their top scorer, scoring a quick-fire 22-ball 50.

Match Details

Match: India Legends vs Bollywood Kings, Match 03 Friendship Cup, UAE 2022.

Date: March 6, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good batting surface. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line. The new ball is expected to nip around a bit. The team that wins the toss could look to chase.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both teams on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

India Legends vs Bollywood Kings Probable XIs

India Legends

Mohammad Asaduddin, Nayan Mongia (wk), Saba Karim, Ajay Sharma, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Rajesh Chauhan, Jai Prakash Yadav, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Vikram Singh, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani.

Bollywood Kings

Apoorva Lakhia, Saqib Saleem, Raja Bherwani, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan (wk), Salil Ankola (c), Abhishek Kapur, Mudasir Bhat, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sunny Singh, Sidhant Mule.

Match Prediction

Both teams will look to get their first win of the competition. However, India Legends are expected to finish on top in this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

