UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Netherlands Cricket will host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Scotland from May 4 to 16. The matches will be part of the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27, as the sides will look to qualify for the next edition of the ODI World Cup. The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen and SV Kampong CC in Utrecht will host the games of the competition.
The Dutch team are positioned third in the points table with nine victories in 16 appearances. Max O'Dowd (488 runs) and Kyle Klein (21 wickets) are the best batter and bowler, respectively.
Meanwhile, the UAE are languishing at the bottom of the table, as they have secured only two victories in 11 games. Rahul Chopra (260 runs) and Junaid Siddique (12 wickets) have done well for the side.
The Scottish side have produced mediocre performances, notching up six victories in 11 games. Brandon McMullen (348 runs) and Brad Currie (17 wickets) have been their top performers.
UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Sunday, May 4
Match 61 - United Arab Emirates vs Scotland, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM
Tuesday, May 6
Match 62 - Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM
Thursday, May 8
Match 63 - Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM
Saturday, May 10
Match 64 - Netherlands vs Scotland, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM
Monday, May 12
Match 65 - United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands, Utrecht, 2:30 PM
Wednesday, May 14
Match 66 - United Arab Emirates vs Scotland, Utrecht, 2:30 PM
Friday, May 16
Match 67 - Scotland vs Netherlands, Utrecht, 2:30 PM
UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
The matches will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The interested viewers can buy a match or a tournament pass to enjoy the live action.
UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Full Squads
UAE
Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zohaib, Aryansh Sharma, Tanish Suri, V Aravind, J Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Sanchin Singh, Zeeshan Ali
Scotland
Chris McBride, Fin McCreath, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Michael Cross, Brad Currie, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
Netherlands
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Zach Lion-Cachet, Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️