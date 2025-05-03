UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Netherlands Cricket will host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Scotland from May 4 to 16. The matches will be part of the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27, as the sides will look to qualify for the next edition of the ODI World Cup. The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen and SV Kampong CC in Utrecht will host the games of the competition.

Ad

The Dutch team are positioned third in the points table with nine victories in 16 appearances. Max O'Dowd (488 runs) and Kyle Klein (21 wickets) are the best batter and bowler, respectively.

Meanwhile, the UAE are languishing at the bottom of the table, as they have secured only two victories in 11 games. Rahul Chopra (260 runs) and Junaid Siddique (12 wickets) have done well for the side.

The Scottish side have produced mediocre performances, notching up six victories in 11 games. Brandon McMullen (348 runs) and Brad Currie (17 wickets) have been their top performers.

Ad

Trending

UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, May 4

Match 61 - United Arab Emirates vs Scotland, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 62 - Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 8

Match 63 - Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM

Saturday, May 10

Match 64 - Netherlands vs Scotland, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM

Monday, May 12

Ad

Match 65 - United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands, Utrecht, 2:30 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 66 - United Arab Emirates vs Scotland, Utrecht, 2:30 PM

Friday, May 16

Match 67 - Scotland vs Netherlands, Utrecht, 2:30 PM

UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The matches will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The interested viewers can buy a match or a tournament pass to enjoy the live action.

Ad

UAE and Scotland tour of Netherlands: Full Squads

UAE

Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zohaib, Aryansh Sharma, Tanish Suri, V Aravind, J Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Sanchin Singh, Zeeshan Ali

Scotland

Chris McBride, Fin McCreath, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Michael Cross, Brad Currie, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif

Ad

Netherlands

Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Zach Lion-Cachet, Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️