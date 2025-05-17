UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series will begin on May 17 at 8.30pm IST in Sharjah. It is a two-match series, with the second match of the series scheduled to take place on May 19 at the same venue.

Bangladesh and UAE are yet to realize their full potential in the T20I format. Both teams have shown promise in this form of the game, but they have not achieved much success at the grand stages.

With Asia Cup and T20 World Cup lined up in the next 11 months, Bangladesh and UAE will be keen to gain some winning momentum in the T20I format. The series is quite important for both nations, and before the first ball is bowled, here's a preview for the brief series.

UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series full schedule

As mentioned ahead, the upcoming series will feature only two matches. The series begins on May 17 and ends on May 19. Sharjah's iconic stadium will play host to both games, and the start time is 7pm Local Time.

1st T20I - May 17, 7pm Local Time - Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

2nd T20I - May 19, 7pm Local Time - Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series 2025 match timings in IST

The start timing in IST for both games is 8.30pm IST. There is a difference of 90 minutes between the time zones of India and UAE. Hence, the match starting at 7pm GST in UAE will be live in India at 8.30pm IST.

UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series 2025 squads

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh and Haider Ali.

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh

Litton Das (c and wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series 2025 live streaming details

The two T20I matches between UAE and Bangladesh will be live globally on different platforms. Here are the complete live streaming details:

India: FanCode.

Bangladesh: T-Sports.

MENA nations: Cricbuzz.

US and Canada: Willow TV.

Other countries: Sportseye/YouTube.

