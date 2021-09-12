Uganda T20I Tri-Series: Match 5, Uganda vs Nigeria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Uganda will take on Nigeria in the fifth fixture of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series, which will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on September 13.

After the first match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled, Uganda lost their next fixture to Kenya. Asked to field first, Uganda's bowlers lacked the required discipline and failed to restrict the Kenya batsmen to a chaseable score, leaking far too many runs.

Chasing a mammoth 152 runs, Uganda lost wickets at regular intervals. Saud Islam and Riazat Ali’s fighting knocks availed no returns as the batting unit could only manage 129 runs, losing the game by 22 runs.

While the game did not go according to their expectations, there were numerous positives to take away from the encounter. Riazat Ali Shah and Islam's form with the bat, along with Dinesh Nakrani and Deusdit Muhumuza's performance with the ball, was above par and will encourage Ugandan fans.

In their second fixture, Uganda registered a handsome win over the Nigerian side. Batting first, Uganda racked up 152 runs on the back of Riazat Ali Shah's knock. Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani chipped in with substantial contributions as well.

Defending the total, Uganda put up a great bowling performance, allowing Nigeria to score just 96 runs in their 20 overs. Frank Akankwasa and Dinesh Nakrani were stars with the ball in hand claiming 3 wickets and 2 wickets respectively. The Ugandan side will look forward to carrying this newfound form into the next fixture.

Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Nigeria, Uganda T20I Tri-Series (Match 5)

Date: September 13, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Weather Report

Conditions will be moderately overcast and we might witness rain curtailing the contest. Temperatures are expected to range around 25 degrees Celsius and are expected to remain the same throughout the length of the game.

Pitch Report

The track does provide some assistance to the batsmen, they can score big if they choose their shots immaculately. The pitch has provided assistance to the faster bowlers and will be the ones who will be expected to take the majority of the wickets on this surface. The side batting first might want to score somewhere around the 140 mark as it is a par score on this challenging surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Uganda: Arnold Otwani, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam, Brian Masaba, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyodo.

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Daniel Ajeku, Isaac Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Eugene Maneno, Sylvester Okpe, Peter Aho, Mustapha Yussuf, Abdulrahman Jimoh

Match Prediction

Uganda have outplayed Nigeria in previous encounters and are expected to repeat the feat once more.

TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee