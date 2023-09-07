UP T20 League 2023, Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 16: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The Noida Super Kings will square off against the Kanpur Superstars in the 16th match of UP T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday, September 7.

Under the astute leadership of Nitish Rana, the Noida Super Kings are having an impressive tournament. They have lost just one out of five games so far. Their sole defeat came against the Meerut Mavericks and quickly bounced back with a win over the Kashi Rudras in a thrilling Super Over.

Noida will be aiming for no more hiccups with the competition moving to its crucial stages.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur Superstars have had an indifferent tournament, with two wins and three losses after being part of five matches.

In their season opener, they suffered a defeat against the Noida Super Kings and will look to avenge their loss in this particular game. They would be looking to attain consistency and stability before it gets too late.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Match Details

Match: Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 16

Date and Time: September 7, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Pitch Report

The Green Park in Kanpur is traditionally known to prepare batting tracks where bowlers hardly get any assistance. However, with a lot of matches played on this surface this season, the 22-yard strip is expected to get a bit slower and behave two paced in the middle overs.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Weather Forecast

Weather is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius with no major rain interruptions. Both teams will be welcomed with humidity levels crossing 80 percent.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Probable XIs

Noida Super Kings:

Aditya Sharma (wk), Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Arjun Bharadwaj, Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Saurabh Kumar, and Naman Tiwari.

Kanpur Superstars:

Pranjal Saini (wk), Sandeep Tomar, Akshdeep Nath (c), Sameer Rizvi, Ansh Yadav, Vineet Panwar, Vishal Pandey, Saurabh Dubey, Jasmer Dhankar, Ankur Chauhan, and Prashant Choudhary.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Match Prediction

The Noida Super Kings are having a phenomenal tournament, securing wins in four games and enduring one defeat. They possess an impeccable batting and bowling line-up that any team would envy.

Their determination to earn more wins and secure a spot in the semi-finals is evident with the tournament moving to business end very soon.

Prediction: Noida Super Kings to win the match.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode