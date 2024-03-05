UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

WPL 2024's Bengaluru leg came to an end last night at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by 23 runs in a run-fest in Bengaluru.

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry's half-centuries guided the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 198-run total after being asked to bat first. In reply, UP Warriorz played well, but they could only manage 175 runs in 20 overs, suffering their third defeat of the tournament.

In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, award winners and stats from the UPW vs RCB match of WPL 2024.

List of all award winners in UPW vs RCB match, WPL 2024

Smriti Mandhana won the Player of the Match award for her scintillating knock of 80 runs. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain smashed 80 off 50 balls, hitting three sixes and 10 fours. She also stitched together a 50+ partnership each with Sabbhineni Meghana and Ellyse Perry in the RCB innings.

Perry scored 58 off 37, whacking four maximums. She took home the Maximum Sixes award home for her four towering sixes. Meanwhile, finisher Richa Ghosh won the Electric Striker of the Match award for batting at a strike rate of 210 in the slog overs for RCB.

Player of the Match: Smriti Mandhana (80 off 50)

Electric Striker of the Match: Richa Ghosh (Strike rate of 210)

Most sixes in the Match: Ellyse Perry (4 sixes)

UPW vs RCB WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

UP Warriorz elected to bowl first after winning the toss. The decision backfired as Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Richa Ghosh powered RCB to 198/3. Mandhana aggregated 80, Perry scored 58, while Ghosh chipped in with a 10-ball 21.

Sophie Ecclestone bowled an economical spell of 1/22 for UP Warriorz, but the rest of the bowling attack could not impress much.

In the batting department, captain Alyssa Healy scored a half-century for UPW, but her teammates could not contribute equally. In the end, UPW reached 175/8 in 20 overs. Sobhana Asha, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham accounted for two wickets each for RCB.

UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women game

It was a run-fest between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium last night. Here's a list of some important stats and records emerging from the final match of WPL 2024's Bengaluru leg:

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored the highest team total of WPL 2024. The Bangalore-based franchise scored 198 runs, breaking Delhi Capitals' record of 194 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore also set a new record for their highest team total in WPL history. Previously, RCB's highest team total was 190/6, scored in a losing cause against the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023. Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana became the first all-Indian opening pair in WPL history. Interestingly, in all Women's Premier League matches played so far, at least one overseas batter has come out to start the innings. RCB pushed Sophie Devine down the order last night and used an all-Indian opening duo.

