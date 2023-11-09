USA U19 Women’s National Championship 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

USA Cricket is all set to host the U19 Women’s National Championship, starting Friday (November 10). The tournament will take part across three days, with four games being played by two teams.

East Conference and Western Conference are the two sides competing in the 20-over competition. All four games will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC) in Prairie View, Texas.

All-rounder Aditiba Indrajitsinh Chudasama will lead the East Conference. She has played six T20Is, scalping nine wickets with the best figures of 2/6.

Wicket-keeper Anika Kolan will captain West Conference. She has played 12 T20Is, amassing 71 runs at an average of 8.87.

USA Women lost the fourth-place playoff match to Scotland Women in the inaugural ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2023 in January this year.

This four-match series proves to be an amazing opportunity for the women’s cricketers in the USA to showcase their skills and make it to the big stage in future series.

USA U19 Women’s National Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 10, East Conference vs Western Conference, 1:30 am

Match 2 - November 11, East Conference vs Western Conference, 9:00 pm

Match 3 - November 11, East Conference vs Western Conference, 1:00 am

Match 4 - November 12, East Conference vs Western Conference, 9:30 pm

USA U19 Women’s National Championship 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

USA Cricket YouTube Channel is likely to stream the four-match U19 Women’s National Championship T20 series. However, there is no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

USA U19 Women’s National Championship 2023: Full Squads

East Conference:

Aditi Chudasama (C), Disha Dhingra (VC), Aadya Rawat, Aafia Khazi, Advika Ganapathy Subramanian, Aparna Gurumurthy, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Izzy Slade Jones, Lekha Shetty, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Ritu Singh, Sasha Vallabhaneni

West Conference:

Anika Reddy Kolan (C), Pooja Shah (VC), Chetnaa Prasad, Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Isani Vaghela, Laasya Mullapudi, Maahi Madhavan, Meha Sivakumar, Saanvi Immadi, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Uma Laasyasri Bandaru, Varshita Jambula