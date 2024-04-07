USA vs Canada, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

USA will lock horns against Canada in the first game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday (April 7). All the games will be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston until April 13.

USA will be led by Monank Patel, while Aaron Jones will be his deputy. The former New Zealand all-rounder, Corey Anderson marks his presence in the side ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup at home soil.

The likes of Harmeet Singh and Milind Kumar, who have IPL experience, will bolster the team's strengths. The South African-born, Andries Gous will bring his limited-overs expertise as well. In the bowling unit, Saurabh Netravalkar and Steven Taylor are the proven performers for the team.

On the other hand, Canada will be led by all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar. They recently took part in the Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, which witnessed Harsh Thaker and Dillon Heyliger emerging as the best batter and bowler, respectively.

USA vs Canada Match Details:

Match: USA vs Canada first T20I, Oman tour of Namibia 2024

Date and Time: April 7, 2024, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head

There have only been three occasions in the past when both teams have been against each other. The most recent one was in the ICC T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2021, where the USA team emerged as the winner in the super-over after the scores were tied.

Total matches played: 3

USA won: 1

Canada won: 2

USA vs Canada Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to assist the batters throughout the game, and scores of around 160 should be the par total. Moreover, the team batting first has won most games at this venue.

USA vs Canada Weather Forecast

On not-so-welcoming Sunday, there are 60% chances of rainfall in Houston, with temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius. Further, the humidity will be around 70%.

USA vs Canada Probable XIs

USA

Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Steven Taylor, and Noshtush Kenjige.

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Pargat Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, and Ammar Khalid.

USA vs Canada Match Prediction

The USA team is looking strong on paper, with the presence of experienced players. Although Canada has done well lately, they lack experience and are likely to fall short in this game.

Prediction: USA to win this contest.

USA vs Canada Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: USA Cricket’s YouTube channel

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!