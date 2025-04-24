USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Full schedule squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

USA Women are all set to host Zimbabwe Women for a white-ball bilateral series, involving three T20Is and two ODIs. The series will take place from April 25 to May 3 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Both teams met in October last year, when USA toured Zimbabwe for a five-match bilateral ODI series. The series saw Zimbabwe emerging as the victor with a 3-2 margin. Josephine Nkomo and Aditiba Chudasama were the joint-highest wicket-takers with seven scalps each.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Modester Mupachikwa was the best batter with 201 runs. Sindhu Sriharsha was the top-scorer for USA with 165 runs.

In terms of their form, USA Women won the T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier to qualify for the Global Qualifier. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women haven't played an ODI game since their last clash with USA, while winning only one out of their last six T20Is.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads for the series.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

T20Is

Saturday, April 26

1st T20I - USA vs Zimbabwe, 5:00 AM

Monday, April 28

2nd T20I - USA vs Zimbabwe, 5:00 AM

Wednesday, April 30

3rd T20I - USA vs Zimbabwe, 5:00 AM

ODIs

Thursday, May 1

1st ODI - USA vs Zimbabwe, 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 3, 2025

2nd ODI - USA vs Zimbabwe, 8:30 PM

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The bilateral series will be telecasted on Willow TV for viewers in the USA. Meanwhile, the Indian fans can enjoy the live action on the FanCode app and website.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Full Squads

USA T20I squad

Aditiba Chudasama (c), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala (vc), Bhakti Shastri, Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Maahi Madhavan, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi

USA ODI squad

Aditiba Chudasama (c), Disha Dhingra (vc), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa Prasad, Geetika Kodali, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Lekha Shetty, Maahi Madhavan, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Suhani Thadani, Yashaaditi Teki

Zimbabwe squad

Biza Beloved, Chipare Francesca, Dhururu Chiedza, Mabhero Lindokuhle, Makusha Tendai, Marange Precious, Mthomba Natasha, Mugeri-Tiripano Chipo, Mupachikwa Modester, Ndhlovu Kelis, Nkomo Josephine, Pasipanodya Runyararo, Sibanda Nomvelo, Tshuma Loreen, Zimunu Adel

