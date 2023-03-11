VAW vs SAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Vashi Warriors (VAW) squaring off against the Sanpada Scorpions (SAS) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VAW vs SAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Sanpada Scorpions have won none of their last five matches. Vashi Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches.

The Sanpada Scorpions will give it their all to win the match, but the Vashi Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VAW vs SAS Match Details

The 23rd match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 11 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VAW vs SAS, Match 23

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Belapur Blasters and Ambernath Avengers, where a total of 227 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

VAW vs SAS Form Guide

VAW - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

SAS - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

VAW vs SAS Probable Playing XI

VAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Pranav Dhawande (wk), Nikhil Patil, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Siddhant Singh, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Hrushikesh Pawar, Atul Singh, Nirankar Sharma, Dhrummil Matkar

SAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Varun Lavande, Manish Rao, Vinay Kene, Ashitosh Mali, Ronaki Anilkumar (wk), Parag Patil, Shubham Punyarthi, Badrey Alam, Karsh Kothari, Atharva Dakway, Sonu Jaiswar

VAW vs SAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Pawar

P Pawar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Anilkumar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Karangale

H Karangale and A Mali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Pardeshi played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Lavande

D Matkar and V Lavande are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Pawar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and A Dakway. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Alam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VAW vs SAS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Lavande

V Lavande will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 184 runs and taken four wickets in the last five matches.

D Matkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Matkar the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 110 runs and taken four wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for VAW vs SAS, Match 23

A Singh

V Lavande

P Pawar

H Karangale

D Matkar

Vashi Warriors vs Sanpada Scorpions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vashi Warriors vs Sanpada Scorpions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar, R Anilkumar

Batters: A Mali, H Karangale, J Pardeshi

All-rounders: V Lavande, D Matkar, H Pawar

Bowlers: A Singh, A Dakway, B Alam

Vashi Warriors vs Sanpada Scorpions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar, R Anilkumar

Batters: A Mali, H Karangale

All-rounders: V Lavande, D Matkar, H Pawar, J Raut

Bowlers: A Singh, A Dakway, B Alam

