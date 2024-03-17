VCAT Masters Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Veterans Cricket Association of Telangana (VCAT) is all set to host the inaugural season of the Master Premier League, starting on Monday, March 18. The tournament is set to be played in the T10 format.

Six different cities of Telangana are part of the competition namely Hyderabad Heroes, Nalgonda Lions, Adilabad Tigers, Rangareddy Royals, Mahbubnagar Warriors, and Karimnagar Kings.

Each team will play a total of five games in a single round-robin format with the top four teams making it to the semi-finals. The winning sides from both the semi-finals will lock horns in the grand finale, scheduled for Sunday, March 24.

Veterans Cricket Association of Telangana was formed to bring passionate and active cricket followers of the game over the age of 40 to play the competitive game of cricket.

VCAT is affiliated with the Board for Veterans Cricket in India (BVCI), started in 1998 by former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan. It has close to 25 states affiliated and the VCAT was granted affiliation by the BVCI in April 2022.

Post the demise of Chetan Chauhan, Indian renowned minister Nitin Gadkari took over as the board's acting president. The organization has planned to conduct various tournaments like Zonal Veterans, Nationals, Bilateral Series, and International Tours.

VCAT Masters Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

March 18, Monday

Match 1 - Hyderabad Heroes vs Nalgonda Lions, 9:00 AM

Match 2 - Adilabad Tigers vs Rangareddy Royals, 11:15 AM

Match 3 - Mahbubnagar Warriors vs Karimnagar Kings, 1:30 PM

March 19, Tuesday

Match 4 - Hyderabad Heroes vs Rangareddy Royals, 9:00 AM

Match 5 - Nalgonda Lions vs Mahbubnagar Warriors, 11:15 AM

Match 6 - Adilabad Tigers vs Karimnagar Kings, 1:30 PM

March 20, Wednesday

Match 7 - Mahbubnagar Warriors vs Rangareddy Royals, 9:00 AM

Match 8 - Adilabad Tigers vs Hyderabad Heroes, 11:15 AM

Match 9 - Karimnagar Kings vs Nalgonda Lions, 1:30 PM

March 21, Thursday

Match 10 - Karimnagar Kings vs Hyderabad Heroes, 9:00 AM

Match 11 - Rangareddy Royals vs Nalgonda Lions, 11:15 AM

Match 12 - Mahbubnagar Warriors vs Adilabad Tigers, 1:30 PM

March 22, Friday

Nalgonda Lions vs Adilabad Tigers, 9:00 AM

Hyderabad Heroes vs Mahbubnagar Warriors, 11:15 AM

Rangareddy Royals vs Karimnagar Kings, 1:30 PM

March 23, Saturday

Semi Final 1, 9:00 AM

Semi Final 2, 11:15 AM

March 24, Sunday

Final, 9:00 AM

VCAT Masters Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the VCAT Masters Premier League 2024 while there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

VCAT Masters Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Hyderabad Heroes

Anil Kumar, CV Anand, CH Sreekanth, KP Kumar, Abdul Wahaid, Khaja, Pavan Kumar, Rambabu Reddy, Remella Sairama, Shaikh Sadique, Sreedhar Eadha, Rlv Prasad, Ashok Vasudevan, Prashanth Kumar, and Vegi Sailesh.

Nalgonda Lions

Faiz Ahmed, Gnaneshwar Singh, Gopi Krishna, SP Reddy, Abdul Subhan, Kahdeer, P Jayaprakash, Sai Surya Kiran, Syed Quadri, Taher Bin Jaffar, S Sreedhar Reddy, M Pradeep Kumar, Sameer Shaik, Sheri Rajender, and Suresh Kumar.

Adilabad Tigers

Parth Sathvalkar, Syed Nayeem, Vemu Lenin, Azhar Mohiuddin, C Sandeep, Khalid Ahmed, Lakshmi Judula, Vivek G, Fazil Khan, Ravi Kumar, Abdul Sattar, Abhijit Joarder, Jaganath KVN, Karumuri Pavan, Kotaru Kiran, Srikanth Purama, and Sudhir Saraogi.

Rangareddy Royals

Ananth Madabushi, Clement Napier Nagle, Kandi Reddy, Asef Jabbar Khan, Bolleddu Ashish Kumar, Kona Venkata Badrinath, Rambabu Sarlana, Ranganadh, Sanjit Sabharwal, Vishal Sharma, Venkat Raghava Pulijala, Guvvala Balaraj, Krishna Kumar, Nalamasa Shobhan Babu, Purushottam Naidu, and Siva Nagaraju Vemareddy.

Mahbubnagar Warriors

Arvind Shetty, Khaja Fazil Sheriff, Mohammad Mukram Siddiqui, Praveen Kolanpak, Garikipat Rao, Mohammed Hyma Pasha, Prasanth IP, SSLN Murthy, Nalli Kiran Kumar, Prakash Jhavar, Gopavarapu Krishna, Gopisethi Venkateshwarlu, Mohammed Kaleem, Nandyala Reddy, and Vipin Kumar.

Karimnagar Kings

A Shailesh Kumar, P Chandrasekhar Rao, Sandeep Rajan, Srinivas Rao, C Sunil, Gurala Srikanth, I Penchaliah, Jannu Babu, Phani Chenchu, Siva Jadhyala, D Harrison Sunil, Gumeda Reddy, Kiran Kumar, Manohar, Paramveer Singh, and Thiruchy Sundeep.

