Video: David Warner takes his young daughter out for a walk only to be mobbed for selfies by fans

Warner is in Bengaluru for the second Test.

When @davidwarner31 steps out of the hotel and tries to take Ivy for a walk, next minute. #FANLOVE #bangalore pic.twitter.com/L9LmoWtL1d — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) March 3, 2017

David Warner is among the most popular cricketers in India

Australian opener batsman David Warner is in Bengaluru with the rest of his fellow teammates to take part in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting Saturday.

In the past few days, both teams have been hard at practice, looking to remove any chinks that may have crept into their armour, considering that there has been an extended break from game time after the first Test in Pune finished inside three days.

However, it is not always serious training that keeps the players busy, especially those who have their families joining them on tour. One player who has his family and kids with him in India is Warner.

On Friday morning, a day ahead of the game, the 30-year-old took his daughter Ivy out for a walk in the streets of the city.

But instead of having a good time with his daughter, Warner found himself mobbed by the locals on the street, who began asking him for selfies, much to the disappointment of his young daughter, who walked away from the people who had surrounded themselves around her father.

The thorough professional that Warner is, he obliged to every single request for a selfie and also shook hands with a few fans after which the crowd went away.

Later Warner took to his Twitter handle to react to the video, posted by his wife.

Ivy not happy she was brushed haha. Threw her tic tac@CandyFalzon https://t.co/4HI02SqOhg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 3, 2017

Others in social media also reacted to the video:

@davidwarner31 @CandyFalzon hey papa where is ivy? In the midst of all your fans ivy has abandoned you. She is at home in Indian. Bless. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 3, 2017

Warner is a much-loved cricketer across India and captains the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Last season, he led the side to their maiden triumph, incidentally at the very venue where he will be playing the Test, starting on Saturday.

Normally, cricketers don’t take to the streets as casually as Warner did on this occasion, but one can be sure that the next time he does decide go for a walk on Indian roads, he might do so with a bit more security by his side.