Vienna T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 18 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2020 is at the halfway point of the group stage action. All the teams would be fighting it out over the next two days to seal the four semi-final spots.

Vienna Afghan CC are sitting atop the points table of the Vienna T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their name. They have won three of their four matches so far, with their only loss coming against Pakistan CC.

Salzburg CC occupy the second spot on the points table with 5 points to their credit from the four matches they have played. Their solitary loss came against the table-toppers and were unfortunate that their clash against the bottom-placed team Austria CC Wien was abandoned due to rain.

Both Pakistan CC and Indian CC Vienna have 4 points in their kitty, courtesy a couple of wins and losses each in their four matches. The former is placed third on the points table of the Vienna T10 League 2020 due to their slightly superior net run rate of +0.810, with the latter occupying the fourth spot.

Austria CC Wien is the only team that is yet to register a win in the tournament so far. They have lost three of their four matches, with their only point coming from the abandoned match against Salzburg CC.

With only one team supposed to be eliminated before the knockout stage, all the four teams apart from Austria CC Wien would fancy their chances to make it through to the semi-finals.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2020 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Abrar Bilal of Salzburg CC continues to be the highest run-scorer at the halfway stage of the group matches in the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has amassed 140 runs in the four matches he has played with his 77-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Bilal has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 175.00 and has struck 14 fours and 9 sixes.

Razmal Shigiwal of Vienna Afghan CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 101 runs to his name. He has a 61-run knock as his highest score. Shigiwal has an outstanding strike rate of 234.88 and has struck 11 fours and 7 maximums.

Qadargul Utmanzai of Indian CC Vienna is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has scored 98 runs in just the three matches he has played with a 53-run inning as his top score. Utmanzai has an impressive strike rate of 192.15 with his runs comprising of 6 fours and 8 hits over the ropes.

With ten more matches to be played in the group stage followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Kumud Jha of Indian CC Vienna has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has scalped 10 wickets in just the three matches that he has played. His spell of 4/11 is the best bowling effort of the tournament to date and he also has an excellent economy rate of 6.16.

Zabi Ibrahim of Vienna Afghan CC and Zeeshan Goraya of Salzburg CC are the second-most successful bowlers with 6 wickets each. The former occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 5.00.

Ibrahim has a best bowling effort of 3/15 and has been quite stingy as well with an economy rate of 6.20. Goraya has a spell of 3/20 as his best figures but has been quite expensive, having conceded 11.45 runs per over.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would have plenty of opportunities to overhaul Kumud Jha at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020.