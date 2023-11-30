Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Assam vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Assam and Uttar Pradesh lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1, at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh.

Assam, led by Sibsankar Roy, are fifth in the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.581, thanks to one win in three games. They lost to Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets in their previous outing.

After being put in to bat first, Assam were bowled out for 121. Himachal chased down the target with as many as 33.3 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have had a similar campaign. They are third in the standings with four points from three games and lost to Gujarat by five wickets last time around.

After being put in to bat first, UP scored 232-8, thanks to Dhruv Jurel’s 77, but Gujarat chased down the target in 37.4 overs.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Assam vs Uttar Pradesh, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, Friday; 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch in Chandigarh has been a high-scoring one. Teams need to score around the 300-run mark to have a decent chance of winning. Fielding first should be the preferred option.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

There's no chance of rain. Playing conditions will be pleasant, with the temperature to be around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Probable Xls

Assam

Denish Das, Pallavkumar Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy (c), Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Mayukh Hazarika, Abir Chakraborty

Uttar Pradesh

Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Sameer Rizvi, Saurabh Kumar, Shiva Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Swastik Chikara, Yash Dayal

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction

Both teams have had similar campaigns, so it's tough to differentiate them. Considering all the factors, the team batting second should win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

