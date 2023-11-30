Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chhattisgarh take on Vidarbha in the fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in a Group B fixture at the Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, December 1.

Chhattisgarh got off to a losing start to the competition but have turned the tables since then. They have won three games in a row and are looking in solid form. They beat Manipur in their previous outing.

Thanks to a scintillating ton from Shashank Singh (152) and 102-ball 88 from Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh posted a mammoth 342 on the board. Shashank then grabbed a fifer to help his side restrict Manipur to 254-9.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, are also having a brilliant run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023., winning all four games. They beat Jharkhand comprehensively in their last outing. A collective effort helped Vidarbha knock over Jharkhand for 107, with Yash Thakur picking up three scalps.

In response, Atharva Taide (70*) and Akshay Wadkar (33*) led the charge at the top of the order to take Vidarbha across the line in the 14th over with all ten wickets in hand.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha, Round 5, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, Friday; 9 am IST

Venue: Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The deck at Dr Soni Stadium is a wonderful one to bat on. There isn’t much assistance to bowlers. The wicket gets better as the game progresses, and batters can capitalise on the batting-friendly conditions.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 15 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Probable Xls

Chhattisgarh

Rishabh Tiwari, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashutosh Singh, Amandeep Khare (c), Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ajay Mandal, Mayank Yadav, Shubham Singh, Satyam Dubey, Ashish Chouhan

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Kadam, Harsh Dubey, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Prediction

Both Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are having a fabulous time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Both teams have played a good brand of cricket, so expect a cracking contest. Vidarbha look a well-balanced unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

