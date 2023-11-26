Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Delhi and Karnataka lock horns in the third round of a Group C clash in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Delhi, under the captaincy of Yash Dhull, started with a win over Bihar by eight wickets. In their subsequent game, they beat Mizoram by eight wickets and are looking strong to continue their momentum. They lead Group B with eight points at an NRR of 4.435.

Mizoram batted first and posted a below-par total of 128 in 42.1 overs. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief for Delhi, bagging a four-wicket haul. In the chase, Himmat Singh (52) and Ayush Badoni (45) finished off the game in 16.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Karnataka, led by Mayank Agarwal, are also having similar fortunes. They started their campaign with a whopping 222-run win over J&K. In their second game, they stunned Uttarakhand by 52 runs. They would be eagerly waiting to take on Delhi and bag a hat-trick of wins.

Karnataka batted first and posted 284-7 in 50 overs. Devdutt Padikkal was the standout batter, smacking 117. In response, Uttarakhand could score only 232-9.

Delhi vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Karnataka, Round 3, Group C

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Delhi vs Karnataka Pitch Report

The surface at the venue is a balanced once with both batters and bowlers getting fair assistance. Pacers extract lateral movement in the initial overs, with spinners getting turn in the middle overs.

Delhi vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. Expect a full game without any rain interruptions.

Delhi vs Karnataka Probable Xls

Delhi

Anuj Rawat (wk), Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Divij Mehra

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Sharath BR (wk), Nikin Jose, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Delhi vs Karnataka Prediction

Both sides boast a lot of IPL talent. Interestingly, both Delhi and Karnataka look power packed in both batting and bowling. However, expect Karnataka to come out on top in a tight encounter, as they possess strong skills under pressure.

Prediction: Karnataka to win

Delhi vs Karnataka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A