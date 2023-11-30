Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

Jammu and Kashmir, captained by Shubham Khajuria, have not had the best of campaigns thus far. They are placed sixth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -2.022.

But they will be high on confidence after beating Delhi by 75 runs in their previous match. Skipper Khajuria scored 109 off 112 balls after which Rasikh Salam Dar picked up four wickets to restrict Delhi.

Mizoram, on the other hand, are tottering at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.493 after losses in all four of their matches. They lost to Haryana by 190 runs in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down a huge target of 316, Mizoram were bowled out for 125 in 38.4 overs. Seven of their batters got into double digits, but none of them could make a big score.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, on Friday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to help the fast bowlers but playing spin won't be easy either. A high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Ahmedabad. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram Probable Xl

Jammu and Kashmir

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abhinav Puri, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Henan Nazir Malik, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Rasikh Dar Salam

Mizoram

Agni Chopra, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Jehu Anderson (wk), Mohit Jangra, Vikash Kumar, Remruatdika Ralte, KC Cariappa, Lalhriatrenga, Zothanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, G Lalbiakvela

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram Prediction

Jammu and Kashmir will go into the match as favourites. After beating Delhi, they will be looking to carry their winning momentum and will fancy their chances against Mizoram.

Prediction: Jammu and Kashmir to win the match.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

