Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The upcoming Round 4 clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will see Jharkhand square off against Vidarbha. It will be a Group B clash and the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur will be hosting this exciting contest on Wednesday.

Jharkhand have played three games so far. They have won two of those and lost one. After going down to Hyderabad in their second game, they got back to winning ways by beating Meghalaya comprehensively in their next and will look to emulate the same performance on Wednesday.

In a rain-curtailed fixture, Kumar Deobrat scored a brilliant 164 off 132 balls before Saurabh Tiwary’s 55-ball 81 powered them to 339/5. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted Meghalaya to 127/3 in 30 overs to win the game by 92 runs on the VJD method.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the competition. They have played three games so far, winning them all. They faced Maharashtra in their last game whom they beat them convincingly to make it three wins in a row.

Darshan Nalkande wreaked havoc with the ball in hand as he picked up a fifer to help his side restrict Maharashtra on 255/8. Fifties from Atharva Taide (60), Aman Mokhade (61), Harsh Dubey (56*), and Shubham Dubey (62*) helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, Round 4, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9 am IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The surface at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground offers plenty of assistance to the bowlers. The batters often find it difficult to get going while batting here. They will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they adapt to the pace of the wicket, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur on Wednesday is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. No chance of rain is predicted on matchday.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Probable Xl

Jharkhand

Kumar Deobrat, Aryaman Sen, Virat Singh (c), Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh

Vidarbha

Sanjay Raghunath, Atharva Taide (c), Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Prediction

Although Jharkhand will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum against Vidarbha, it will be a tough job for the former. Vidarbha have won three games on the trot and look unstoppable at the moment.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win the game.

