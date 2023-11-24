Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Odisha vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Odisha and Railways are set to lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25 at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur.

Led by Biplab Samantray, Odisha are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +2.489. They beat Tripura by four wickets in their previous match on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

After opting to field first, Odisha bowled their opponents out for 107 in 29 overs. Debabrata Pradhan picked up four wickets for 14 runs. Odisha struggled a bit but chased down the target in 23.2 overs.

Railways, captained by Upendra Yadav, are placed sixth in the table with a net run rate of -0.440. They will go into the match after losing to Puducherry by 22 runs in their previous match of the tournament.

After opting to field first, Railways restricted their opposition to 172 in 49.1 overs. Yuvraj Singh accounted for four wickets. Shivam Chaudhary scored 63 runs, but Railways were bowled out for 150 in 45.3 overs.

Odisha vs Railways Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Railways, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, on Saturday, 09.00 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Odisha vs Railways Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is generally expected to be bowling friendly. A high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Odisha vs Railways Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be decent and the humidity will be on the lower side as well.

Odisha vs Railways Probable Xl

Odisha

Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Kartik Biswal, Biplab Samantray (c), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Abhishek Yadav, Prayash Singh, Harshit Rathod, Debabrata Pradhan, and Rajesh Mohanty.

Railways

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Karn Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Raj Choudhary, Rahul Sharma, and Akash Pandey.

Odisha vs Railways Prediction

Odisha will go into the match as favorites. Railways will be low on confidence after losing to Puducherry and Odisha should not have any troubles in beating them in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Odisha to win the match.

Odisha vs Railways Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A