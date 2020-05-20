Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

Kesrick Williams is one of three marquee players that will take part in the Vincy Premier T10 League

Live cricket action finally returns to the Caribbean as the Vincy Premier T10 League commences on May 22. The tournament is being hosted by the St. Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association and will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St. Vincent.

The tournament will feature six teams who will play eight matches each, with the top 4 advancing to the semi-finals of the Vincy Premier T10 League. The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on May 31.

West Indian internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams, were earlier named as the marquee players taking part in the league.

Here is all you need to know about the Vincy Premier T10 League.

Vincy Premier T10 League full schedule [All times in IST]

May 22, Friday

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers [6 PM]

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers [8 PM]

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers [10 PM]

May 23, Saturday

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers [6 PM]

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers [8 PM]

Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers [10 PM]

May 24, Sunday

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers [6 PM]

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers [8 PM]

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers [10 PM]

May 25, Monday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers [6 PM]

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers [8 PM]

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers [10 PM]

May 26, Tuesday

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers [6 PM]

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers [8 PM]

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers [10 PM]

May 27, Wednesday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers [6 PM]

Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers [8 PM]

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers [10 PM]

May 28, Thursday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers [6 PM]

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers [8 PM]

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers [10 PM]

May 29, Friday

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers [6 PM]

Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers [8 PM]

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers [10 PM]

May 30, Saturday

Semifinal 1 - Team 1 vs Team 4 [6 PM]

Semifinal 2 - Team 2 vs Team 3 [8.30 PM]

May 31, Sunday

Third place decider: Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2 [6 PM]

FINAL - Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 [8.30 PM]

Vincy Premier T10 League full squads

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Vincy Premier T10 League live streaming details

All matches being played in the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.