Virat Kohli vs Steve Waugh - comparing their stats after 123 Tests 

Virat Kohli and Steve Waugh have been undisputed legends of the cricketing world due to their contributions to their respective teams for a number of years. Both batters proved their mettle in Test cricket, which is the toughest format of the game.

Making his Test debut in 2011, Kohli emerged as a force to reckon with in the format. He also became the country's most successful captain with 40 wins in 68 games.

Meanwhile, Waugh garnered 10,927 runs in 168 games at an average of 51.06, with 50 half-centuries and 32 tons. In 57 games under his leadership, Australia tasted victory in 41 of them.

On that note, let's take a look at how Virat Kohli has fared in comparison to Steve Waugh after the first 123 Tests.

#1 Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 123 210 9,230 Steve Waugh 123 195

8,038

Virat Kohli ended his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 games (210 innings). He produced his best calendar year in 2018, slamming 1322 runs, with five fifties and as many centuries.

Meanwhile, Steve Waugh accumulated 8,038 runs in his first 123 games (195 innings) until December 1999. His best knock of 200 came in 1995 against West Indies.

The right-hander produced his finest performance in 1997, scoring 973 runs at an average of 42.30.

#2 Average

Player Innings Average 50/100 Virat Kohli 210 46.85 31/30 Steve Waugh 195 50.55 41/21

Virat Kohli displayed supreme consistency from 2016 to 2019, which can also be termed as a golden period in his Test career. He slammed six double tons and achieved much success as a captain for the country. The impressive performances during this period eventually helped Kohli possess an average of 46.85.

In his overall career, Kohli struck 31 fifties and 30 centuries, with a best knock of 254* coming against South Africa in 2019.

In 195 innings until this point, Steve Waugh possessed a sensational average of 50.55, with 21 centuries. It is worth noting that Waugh scored 900+ runs in three consecutive years from 1997 to 1999, which caused a surge in his average.

#3 Most runs on foreign soil

Player Matches (away soil) Innings Runs Average 50/100 Virat Kohli 68 123 4,894 41.13 18/16 Steve Waugh 59 108 3,984 39.05 20/11

In 68 games outside India, Virat Kohli slammed 4,894 runs at an average of 41.13, with 13 fifties and 14 centuries.

Apart from his top knock of 200 in West Indies, Kohli arguably played his finest away knock of 169 against Australia in 2014. Along the way, Kohli hit 16 centuries, with seven coming on Australian soil.

Steve Waugh played 59 games on foreign soil in his first 123 games. In these appearances, he garnered 3,984 runs at an average of 39.05, with 11 hundreds. Waugh's best knock of 199 came in West Indies in 1999, albeit in a losing cause.

#4 Contributions in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in a winning cause % of runs in winning cause 50/100 Virat Kohli 9,230 4,746 51.41 16/14 Steve Waugh 8,038 4,364 54.29 19/16

Both batters played a key role in their side's victories, with over 50% of their runs coming in a winning cause.

Virat Kohli scored 4,746 runs in a winning cause, which accounts for 51.41% of his total runs. During this course, he hit 16 half-centuries and 14 tons. Recently, he slammed an unbeaten 100 in Perth, which helped India to register their biggest Test victory by 295 runs on Australian soil.

Meanwhile, Steve Waugh scored 4,364 runs (54.29%) in winning cause, which included 19 fifties and 16 centuries. One of his memorable knocks of 157* came against England in 2001, helping Australia to claim a victory by an innings and 25 runs.

It is worth noting that Waugh held an incredible average of 69.46 in a winning cause after the end of his career, which is out of the scope of his comparison.

Conclusion

Virat Kohli has scored more runs than Steve Waugh after their respective 123 Tests, which could be partly credited to the Australian playing 15 innings less than Kohli. Meanwhile, the former Indian captain also holds an edge in terms of his performances on foreign soil.

Nevertheless, Waugh turns out to be better in the aspects of average and making contributions in a winning cause for Australia.

