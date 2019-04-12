×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Visitor' Ganguly cynosure of all eyes at Eden

IANS
NEWS
News
26   //    12 Apr 2019, 22:37 IST
IANS Image
Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) A 'visitor' at his very own Eden Gardens, Sourav Ganguly was the cynosure of all eyes as his team Delhi Capitals warmed up ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Friday.

Ganguly, who captained KKR during their initial days, was roped in as advisor by Delhi Capitals ahead of this season, raising the issue of conflict of interest since he is also the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

But sweeping those issues under the carpet, the decorated former India captain was seen in full tilt in front of his home fans, assessing the pitch in his typical fashion and then giving catching practice to the Delhi players.

Asked how it feels to be in the visiting team's dugout and playing against KKR, Ganguly said: "I don't know, I have really never thought about it so... Happy to be a part of Delhi Capitals and hopefully we can play well."

With him at the helm of the Delhi franchise, there were talks of him manipulating the 22 yards.

Brushing aside the charges, Ganguly said: "I don't think it's a good pitch for both the teams. It's been here for last three years."

Three Kolkata-based fans -- Bhaswati Santua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee -- in a letter to BCCI Ombudsman-cum-Ethics-Officer D.K. Jain had alleged that the former India skipper's dual role was a case of conflict of interest.

However, Ganguly, in his written reply to the Ombudsman's notice, categorically denied the charge. He was later allowed to sit in the visiting dugout.

On Delhi Capitals, Ganguly said: "They are a young bunch. Shikhar Dhawan is an established player. Prithvi Shaw looked very talented, Rishabh Pant is there as well. Shreyas Iyer has taken the responsibility of captaincy very well. (Kagiso) Rabada... he is just 23 and he has really come off well. There are quite a few talented players in the side and hopefully they can do well."

IANS
NEWS
KKR not worried, Ganguly knows his duties well: Mysore
RELATED STORY
Spotlight on Ganguly as KKR host Delhi (Preview)
RELATED STORY
All eyes on Dhoni as India eye series win against Australia (Preview)
RELATED STORY
Ganguly writes to ombudsman, clears stand on conflict (IANS Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Eden Gardens must never be bathed in darkness again
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens
RELATED STORY
Me and Sourav have got similar ideas: Ponting
RELATED STORY
India's top 5 Test outings under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Watch Video: Sanjay Manjrekar takes dig at Sourav Ganguly; Dada fans roast him on twitter
RELATED STORY
KKR a private club, no conflict for Ganguly: Lawyer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 26 | Today
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us