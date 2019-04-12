'Visitor' Ganguly cynosure of all eyes at Eden

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 12 Apr 2019, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) A 'visitor' at his very own Eden Gardens, Sourav Ganguly was the cynosure of all eyes as his team Delhi Capitals warmed up ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Friday.

Ganguly, who captained KKR during their initial days, was roped in as advisor by Delhi Capitals ahead of this season, raising the issue of conflict of interest since he is also the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

But sweeping those issues under the carpet, the decorated former India captain was seen in full tilt in front of his home fans, assessing the pitch in his typical fashion and then giving catching practice to the Delhi players.

Asked how it feels to be in the visiting team's dugout and playing against KKR, Ganguly said: "I don't know, I have really never thought about it so... Happy to be a part of Delhi Capitals and hopefully we can play well."

With him at the helm of the Delhi franchise, there were talks of him manipulating the 22 yards.

Brushing aside the charges, Ganguly said: "I don't think it's a good pitch for both the teams. It's been here for last three years."

Three Kolkata-based fans -- Bhaswati Santua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee -- in a letter to BCCI Ombudsman-cum-Ethics-Officer D.K. Jain had alleged that the former India skipper's dual role was a case of conflict of interest.

However, Ganguly, in his written reply to the Ombudsman's notice, categorically denied the charge. He was later allowed to sit in the visiting dugout.

On Delhi Capitals, Ganguly said: "They are a young bunch. Shikhar Dhawan is an established player. Prithvi Shaw looked very talented, Rishabh Pant is there as well. Shreyas Iyer has taken the responsibility of captaincy very well. (Kagiso) Rabada... he is just 23 and he has really come off well. There are quite a few talented players in the side and hopefully they can do well."