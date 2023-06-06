Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Sussex are set to face each other in a North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, June 6. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the contest.

Essex, led by Simon Harmer, are placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.209 thanks to picking up wins from two out of their four matches. They lost to Somerset by 11 runs in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down 151, Essex were bowled out for 139 in 19.1 overs. Michael-Kyle Pepper scored 63 runs off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes, but his efforts went in vain as he received little support.

Meanwhile, Sussex, led by Ravi Bopara, are placed eighth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.083. They are currently on a three-match losing streak in this year's T20 Blast and need to get back to winning ways.

They lost to Glamorgan by 32 runs in their previous game. After being asked to chase down a mammoth target of 220, Sussex could only manage to score 187 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Essex vs Sussex Match Details

Match: Essex vs Sussex, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Essex vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Chelmsford is an excellent one for batters and a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Essex vs Sussex Weather Forecast

As things stand, there is no chance of rain on the day of the match. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark and humidiy will also be on the lower side.

Essex vs Sussex Probable XIs

Essex

Adam Rossington (wk), Robin Das, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Sam Cook.

Sussex

Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe.

Essex vs Sussex Match Prediction

Both Essex and Sussex have had their fair shares of troubles in this year's T20 Blast and find themselves outside the top four. However, Essex seem to be the favourites for the upcoming game given their recent form, with Sussex struggling over the last few matches.

Prediction: Essex to win this Vitality T20 Blast 2023 contest.

Essex vs Sussex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

