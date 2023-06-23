Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Kent vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

On Friday (June 23), Kent and Middlesex will play in the T20 Blast at Canterbury's St Lawrence Ground.

Kent have been playing well recently, which gives them optimism that they may move up in the South Group and even get into the top four. They're six points behind fourth-place Hampshire. In their last three games, Kent beat Middlesex by 13 runs, Gloucestershire by seven wickets and Hampshire Hawks by six wickets.

Middlesex, meanwhile, have four points less than their rivals at the bottom of the South Group, after losing all eight games this season. All other teams have home wins in at least two games in both the North and South Group.

In Middlesex's most recent game, they suffered a loss by Sussex Sharks by four runs. Captain Steve Eskinazi led with an amazing 94 not out off 62 at the top of the order.

It has been difficult work for the Middlesex bowling to frequently defend low totals in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. All their bowlers, with the exception of Blake Cullen, who had the lowest economy rate in his four overs in the loss to Sussex Sharks, have struggled to take wickets.

Middlesex will look to avoid their ninth straight loss as they seek their first win of the season.

Kent vs Middlesex Match Details

Date and Time: June 23, 2023; 11 pm IST

Venue: The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

Kent vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The St Lawrence Ground's surface is a fabulous ground for batting. After the first few overs, the ball stops moving, allowing batters to play their strokes freely. Pacers may utilise off-pace deliveries. Spinners must land the ball in the right places to avoid going for runs.

Kent vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover between 18 to 24 degrees Centigrade, and clear skies are forecast.

Kent vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Kent

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen

Kent vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Although neither team has had a good campaign, Kent beat Hampshire Hawks in their most recent game. Given Middlesex's low confidence, Kent should take the win.

Match Prediction: Kent to win

Kent vs Middlesex Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

