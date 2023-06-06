Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Leicestershire vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire and Yorkshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, June 6. The Grace Road in Leicester will host this contest.

Leicestershire, led by Colin Ackermann, have not had the best of campaigns thus far in the tournament. They are placed at the bottom of the T20 Blast's North Group table with two points and a net run rate of -1.164.

However, after losing five matches in a row to start their campaign, Leicestershire finally found a way to win. They defeated Durham by seven wickets in their previous game. After being asked to bowl first, Leicestershire conceded 168 runs before chasing it down with 12 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire, captained by Shan Masood, are placed sixth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.195. They have won three out of their six matches in this year's T20 Blast.

They will come into the game against Leicestershire after beating Derbyshire by seven wickets in their previous match. Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 81 off 57 balls with nine fours and three sixes to take Yorkshire past the finish line.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Leicester is expected to be a sporting one. Run-making may not be all that easy and the bowlers could get some purchase, though the surface could ease out as the game progresses. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Weather Forecast

As things stand, there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will also not be on the higher side.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Probable XIs

Leicestershire

Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Colin Ackermann (c), Harry Swindells (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Josh Hull.

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, William Luxton, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

Leicestershire won their previous game, but beating Yorkshire, who also enter this game after a win, will not be a walk in the park. Yorkshire are the stronger and more well-oiled machine on paper and should be able to take two points from this match.

Prediction: Yorkshire to win this Vitality T20 Blast 2023 contest.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Fancode, Sony LIV.

Poll : Who will win the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 match? Leicestershire Yorkshire 0 votes