[Watch] Gerald Coetzee’s wide reaches 1st slip during SA vs NED 2023 World Cup game

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee bowled a big wide during their 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17. The ball was way out of the wicketkeeper and reached into the hands of the first slip.

The incident took place during the 12th over of the Netherlands innings. In his first over, Coetzee bowled the wide delivery outside off that reached Heinrich Klaasen, another specialist wicketkeeper, at first slip. The outswinger swung way too much to leave everyone in splits.

Watch Coetzee’s big wide below:

It was the second consecutive by Coetzee with the previous wide coming down the leg side. He bowled a legal delivery to Sybrand Engelbrecht during the third attempt.

South Africa opt to bowl against the Netherlands in 2023 World Cup match

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup match on Tuesday. The Proteas made a solitary change as Coetzee replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing XI.

At the toss, he said:

“We are gonna have a bowl first. Looking at the overcast conditions, it may swing. It's a small ground so it will be difficult to defend. We have to start off well and be nice and clinical there. We can take the confidence, belief is growing on the ground. Hopefully, we can keep up the performances. One change - Coetzee comes in for Shamsi."

The Netherlands, on the other hand, also made one change as Logan van Beek replaced Ryan Klein in the XI.

At the time of writing, Netherlands were 82/5 after 20.2 overs, with Teja Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards at the crease.

Kagiso Rabada provided the first breakthrough for South Africa, dismissing Vikramjit Singh for just 2 runs off 16 balls. The speedster then sent back Bas de Leede (2 off 7) trapped lbw in front of the stumps.

Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Lungi Ngidi dismissed Max Odowd (18 off 25), Colin Ackermann (13 off 25) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (19 off 37), respectively.

