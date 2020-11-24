MS v PS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's WBBL 2020 match

The knockout stage of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is all set to commence tomorrow with the Melbourne Stars taking on the Perth Scorchers in the first semi-final of the tournament at the North Sydney Oval.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns leading up to the semi-finals of the competition. The Stars have clearly been the more consistent team throughout the league with 19 points from 14 league games.

On the other hand, the Scorchers have scampered their way through the final four ahead of the Sydney Sixers because of a superior Net Run Rate. The Girls in Orange have managed 14 points in 14 league games with six wins and an equal number of losses in the WBBL.

The semi-finals provide an ideal opportunity for them to improve their season and reach their maiden WBBL final.

With plenty of international stars, who bring in a wealth of experience at the highest level, here are the WBBL players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream 11 team.

Meg Lanning in action for the Melbourne Stars.

The captain of the Australian women's cricket team is also at the helm of affairs for the Melbourne Stars. The right-handed batter has been in sublime form all through the competition, scoring 484 runs in 13 league games at an average of 45.80.

Opening the batting along with Elyse Villani, Lanning has shouldered the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the runs for the Melbourne Stars.

Fresh off her knock of 77 runs from 59 balls against the Sixers in the last league game, Lanning will look to lead from the front and help the Stars storm into the finals of the competition for the very first time.

#2 Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney will be a key player for the Perth Scorchers.

Beth Mooney has been one of the most consistent performers for the Australian side in the past couple of seasons. Plying her trade for the Perth Scorchers in this year's WBBL, Mooney has been the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 524 runs in 13 league games at an average of 58.22.

Enroute to her knock of 60 off 48 balls against the Adelaide Strikers, Mooney went on to become the first player to reach 3000 runs in the history of the WBBL.

The 26-year-old has a knack for producing some special innings in the knockout stages of the WBBL and the Scorchers will be hoping that tomorrow is no different. She was instrumental in chasing down a huge total for the Brisbane Heat against the Adelaide Strikers in the final last year.

Along with her exploits in the WBBL, Mooney was also instrumental in helping Australia post a massive total in the finals of the recently concluded Women's World T20 against India, scoring a well-compiled 78 runs in the first innings.

Nat Sciver in action for the Melbourne Stars.

Nat Sciver is one of the most sought-after players in the T20 leagues across the globe. The 28-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker in this year's WBBL with 18 wickets in 12 league games.

Putting years of experience and exposure at the international level to optimum use, the right-handed medium pacer has helped the Melbourne Stars pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Sciver has grabbed a lot of eyeballs this season with her one-handed blinder at backward point and is a serious contender for winning the catch of the tournament. Her hard-hitting batting style combined with her ability to bowl with the new ball makes her one of the most valuable players in the competition.