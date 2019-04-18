We showed intensity and chase was superb: Williamson

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings' skipper Suresh Raina during the toss ahead of the 33rd match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 17, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Chasing Chennai Super Kings' score of 132, Sunrisers Hyderabad started brilliantly as David Warner hit a 25-ball 50 to set the platform for a six-wicket win and skipper Kane Williamson said that the boys came back really well after the Chennai openers started with a bang at the top of the innings.

"Very good performance all around. Obviously CSK started really well with the bat and we couldn't take early wickets, but we played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. We showed that intensity and the chase was superb. I don't think the wicket changed too much and what we've seen here is that each wicket is different. We always need to adapt to the wicket, and we'll look to build on this performance," the captain said.

Praising Rashid Khan, Williamson said that the best part about the leg-spinner is that he picks wickets in the middle overs and breaks the flow of runs and that in turn helps SRH claw their way back into the game.

"Rashid has been an outstanding performer for us over a number of years and on such surfaces he is a big threat for the opposition when it's just holding on. He was brilliant and he was able to take those middle order wickets. Now every game is different and we need to do the same for our next one," he said.

SRH not only got off to a flyer thanks to Warner, but Jonny Bairstow was there till the end to see the team home and Williamson agreed that the duo have been brilliant at the top for Hyderabad.

"Warner's was a match-winning knock along with Jonny (Bairstow). This is the kind of stroke-making we've become used to when he comes out to the middle. Those two have knocked out a bulk of the runs and made it easy for us. We weren't quite ourselves in the last few matches and we wanted to come back to doing what we've always done well. But again, each match is different and we need to build on this one," he said.