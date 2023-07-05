West Indies Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

West Indies Women will host Ireland Women for a three-gameT20I series at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

West Indies enter the T20I series with a lot of confidence, having dominated the ODI series with a 2-0 win. The team will be buoyed by the all-round brilliance of captain Hayley Matthews, who showcased her skills with both bat and ball in the opening game.

Matthews' century and three-wicket haul in that game played a key role in West Indies' win. The team will also rely on the experienced Stafanie Taylor along with Chinelle Henry, who contributed crucial runs in the third ODI. With a good mix of youth and experience, West Indies will look to continue their winning momentum in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Ireland will be eager to bounce back and put up a stronger challenge in the T20Is after suffering defeats in the ODI series. The team will look to their experienced players like Gaby Lewis, who showed glimpses of her talent in the ODI series.

With a point to prove, the Irish will be determined to turn their fortunes around and make an impact in the T20I series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, July 05

1st T20I - West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, 2:30 AM

Friday, July 07

2nd T20I - West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, 2:30 AM

Sunday, July 09

3rd T20I - West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, 2:30 AM

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & live streaming details

All games of the West Indies Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk)

Ireland Women

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wk)

