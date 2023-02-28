WGC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Match 19

The 19th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see West Guwahati Club (WGC) squaring off against City CC (CCC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday (February 28).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WGC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

West Guwahati Club have won none of their last six matches of the tournament. City CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches.

West Guwahati Club will give it their all to win the match, but City CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WGC vs CCC Match Details

The 19th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 28 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WGC vs CCC, Match 19

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between West Guwahati Club and the Nabajyoti Club, where a total of 210 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

WGC vs CCC Form Guide

WGC - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

CCC - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

WGC vs CCC Probable Playing XI

WGC Playing XI

No injury updates

Saurav Dey, Amit Yadav, Rameez Rabbani, Jitumoni Kalita, Subham Mandal ©, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Mekhail Doley, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu, Akash Chetri, Rahul Singh

CCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahul Hazarika, Pritam Das, Sibsankar Roy, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Bikash Chetri, Jogeswar Bhumij, Pallav kumar Das, Raj Agarwal, Wasiqur Rahman (c & wk), Hrishikesh Tamuli

WGC vs CCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Rahman

W Rahman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Tamuli is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Roy

R Hazarika and S Roy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Rabbani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Yadav

A Chetri and A Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Bhumij

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ahmed and J Bhumij. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Kalita is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WGC vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Roy

S Roy will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 162 runs and taken two wickets in the last five matches.

J Bhumij

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Bhumij as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 31 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for WGC vs CCC, Match 19

R Ahmed

R Hazarika

A Yadav

S Roy

J Bhumij

West Guwahati Club vs City CC Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least five bowlers who will bat in the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Guwahati Club vs City CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Rahman

Batters: S Roy, R Hazarika

All-rounders: A Yadav

Bowlers: R Agarwal, A Singh, J Bhumij, D Johori, R Ahmed, J Kalita, B Chetri

West Guwahati Club vs City CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Rahman

Batters: S Roy, R Hazarika, R Rabbani

All-rounders: A Yadav

Bowlers: R Agarwal, A Singh, J Bhumij, D Johori, R Ahmed, J Kalita

