WGC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Match 25

The 25th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see West Guwahati Club (WGC) squaring off against Gauhati Town Club (GTC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Friday, March 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WGC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

West Guwahati Club are winless in eight matches of the tournament. Gauhati Town Club, on the other hand, have secured victories in four out of eight occasions.

West Guwahati Club will give it their all to win the match, but Gauhati Town Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WGC vs GTC Match Details

The 25th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on March 3 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WGC vs GTC, Match 25

Date and Time: 3rd March 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was 91 Yard Club and the Nabajyoti Club, where a total of 384 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

WGC vs GTC Form Guide

WGC - Won 0 of their last 8 matches

GTC - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

WGC vs GTC Probable Playing XI

WGC Playing XI

No injury updates

Saurav Dey, Amit Yadav, Rameez Rabbani, Jitumoni Kalita, Subham Mandal ©, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Mekhail Doley, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu, Akash Chetri, Rahul Singh

GTC Playing XI

No injury updates

Nasir Ullah, Pradyaun Saikia, SM Jain, Dhruv Borah, Akash Sengupta, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Gokol Sharma (c), RL Mali, S Ghadigaonkar (wk), Bishal Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Barman

WGC vs GTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ghadigaonkar

S Ghadigaonkar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Ullah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Saikia

P Saikia and S Jain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Rabbani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Yadav

D Borah and A Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Kumar Gupta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Sengupta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ajij and A Sengupta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Mali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WGC vs GTC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sengupta

A Sengupta will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 858 points in the last eight matches of the season.

A Ajij

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Ajij as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 431 points in the last eight matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for WGC vs GTC, Match 25

A Ajij

A Sengupta

P Saikia

D Borah

R Mali

West Guwahati Club vs Gauhati Town Club Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 bowlers, who will bat in the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Guwahati Club vs Gauhati Town Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ghadigaonkar

Batters: S Jain, P Saikia

All-rounders: A Yadav, G Sharma, S Kumar, D Borah

Bowlers: R Mali, A Ajij, S Dey, A Sengupta

West Guwahati Club vs Gauhati Town Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ghadigaonkar

Batters: P Saikia

All-rounders: A Yadav, G Sharma, S Kumar, D Borah, R Singh

Bowlers: R Mali, A Ajij, S Dey, A Sengupta

