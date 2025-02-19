Where to watch Oman vs USA 2025 and live-streaming details?

The Oman cricket team is set to face off against the United States cricket team at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with a three-match T20I series scheduled to take place from February 20 to February 23.

Ad

Both teams are eager to compete, as they recently met in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, where the USA emerged victorious by 57 runs. In that encounter, Milind Kumar played a pivotal role, contributing with an all-round performance.

His knock of 47 runs off 82 balls helped the USA post a modest total of 122. However, Oman struggled to counter the USA's formidable bowling attack and was dismissed for just 65 runs, ultimately losing the match.

Ad

Trending

For the upcoming T20I series, Jatinder Singh will captain Oman while Monank Patel will lead the United States.

The first match of the series is set to take place on February 20 at 3:30 PM IST. The second match will be held on February 21 at 7:30 PM IST, and the third and final match will be played on February 23, also starting at 3:30 PM IST.

The series will feature great names in the form of Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Milind Kumar, and many more.

Ad

Both teams are looking to build on their previous encounters and show their skill in this format. Oman will be aiming to bounce back after their earlier defeat while the United States will seek to continue their winning momentum.

Oman vs USA 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the T20I series will not be broadcast on any television channel in India.

Oman vs USA 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will have the opportunity to access live streaming of the USA's tour of Oman for the 2025 T20I series through the FanCode app and website. Viewers can purchase a Tour Pass for ₹39 or a Match Pass for ₹19 to enjoy the live coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️