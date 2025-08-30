Who is Auqib Nabi? 5 interesting facts about pacer who took four wickets in four balls in NZ vs EZ 2025 Duleep Trophy match

Jammu & Kashmir cricketer Auqib Nabi has grabbed the spotlight with his stellar performance in the ongoing 2025 Duleep Trophy clash between North Zone and East Zone. The match, which began on August 28, saw North Zone bowled out for 405 in their first innings.

In response, East Zone managed only 230 runs in 56.1 overs, with Auqib Nabi making a significant impact. He returned impressive figures of 5/28 in 10.1 overs. In the process, he became just the fifth Indian to take four wickets in four consecutive balls in first-class cricket, dismantling the East Zone tail.

With the 28-year-old earning all the attention for his remarkable performance, here are five interesting facts about the Jammu & Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi.

#1 Auqib Nabi bagged a fifer in his debut first-class game

Auqib Nabi made his first-class debut for Jammu & Kashmir against Jharkhand during the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy. Jharkhand posted 259 in their first innings, with Nabi going wicketless and finishing with figures of 0/43.

Jammu & Kashmir responded by scoring 441, highlighted by Abdul Samad’s 128. Nabi then shone in the second innings, claiming a five-wicket haul with figures of 5/38 as Jharkhand were bowled out for 155, handing J&K a victory by an innings and 27 runs.

#2 Holds the record for the highest wicket-taker in a single Ranji season for J&K

Auqib Nabi was brilliant for Jammu & Kashmir during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The seamer featured in eight matches and claimed 44 wickets at an average of 13.93 and a strike rate of 30.47, including six five-wicket hauls. He finished the season as the second-highest wicket-taker, behind Harsh Dubey, who took 69 scalps.

With this performance, Nabi became the bowler with the most dismissals in a single Ranji season for J&K, surpassing Parvez Rasool’s record of 38 set in the 2016-17 season.

#3 Names Dale Steyn as his inspiration

Auqib Nabi looks up to former South African great Dale Steyn as his inspiration, as he revealed to Kashmir Life:

“Steyn’s bowling action, top speed, and aggression have always fascinated me. Just as he represented his country at the highest level, I aspire to do the same for my state and my nation. I am working tirelessly to achieve that dream.”

#4 Hails from Baramulla and started his career with tennis-ball cricket; his father is a teacher

The 28-year-old fast bowler comes from Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir and began his cricketing journey playing casual tennis-ball games, which eventually turned into a serious commitment to the sport. He progressed through the ranks, representing his state in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and later in the Under-23 Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy.

His father, Ghulam Nabi Dar, a teacher at a government school, has been a constant source of support throughout his career.

#5 Made his List-A debut alongside Irfan Pathan

Auqib Nabi made his List-A debut for Jammu & Kashmir against Haryana in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy, a team that included former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and Parvez Rasool. The right-arm seamer claimed three wickets in the match.

Since then, he has played 29 List-A games, taking 42 wickets at an average of 28.88 and a strike rate of 34.1, including two four-wicket hauls.

