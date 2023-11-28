Women's Big Bash League 2023, Eliminator, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The Eliminator of WBBL 2023 is set to take place on Tuesday, November 28, between the Brisbane Heat Women and the Sydney Thunder Women in Perth.

The Brisbane Heat secured the third position in the points table with eight wins and six losses, a record similar to the Perth Scorchers. However, due to a lower net run rate (NRR), they fell short of claiming the second spot. The Heat ended the group stage on a high note by defeating the Sydney Thunder in their last game.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder finished in the fourth position with seven victories and six losses. Their recent form has been challenging, losing three games on the trot.

Among the notable players, Thunder's opener Chamari Athapaththu stands as the second-highest run-scorer in WBBL 2023. Jess Jonassen and Hannah Darlington lead as the top wicket-takers for their respective teams.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Eliminator, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 28, 2023, Tuesday, 02.10 pm IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth has been a neutral one. The venue has hosted seven matches this season out of which five have been won by the chasing team. The team batting first has scored an average of 150 runs. Given this trend, the side winning the toss will most probably opt to bowl first.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head Records

The Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder have a closely matched head-to-head record. They have faced each other 20 times with Brisbane winning 11 and Thunder securing nine victories. In the current season, they've clashed twice, each team winning once.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth is 22 degrees Celsius with a low chance of precipitation (9 percent). The humidity stands at 59 percent, and there's a moderate wind of 26 km/h. At 5:00 pm on Tuesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Bess Heath, Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, and Courtney Sippel.

Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, and Samantha Bates.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Prediction

The Brisbane Heat have had the upper hand in their head-to-head matchups against the Sydney Thunder. While the Heat initially suffered a defeat to the Thunder in the first game of the season, they made a comeback in the reverse fixture, concluding their campaign on a positive note. The Brisbane Heat will aim to assert their dominance in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win the match.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website